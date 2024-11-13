New in Town: Yellowbell Features Flavors of the Desert

Southwestern restaurant opens at the renovated Camby hotel

Photos courtesy of The Camby

In the summer of 2024, the Camby Hotel in Phoenix underwent an extensive redesign, including the lobby, guest rooms and the opening of a new restaurant called Yellowbell, named for a Southwestern flower.

“Yellowbell highlights the culinary heritage of the region,” said Executive Chef Alfredo Alvarez, who is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and worked at The Phoenician resort for 25 years. “It’s exciting for me and my team to have the opportunity to create a unique menu with each dish crafted to reflect the diverse tastes and colors of the desert.”

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Yellowbell highlights Arizona ingredients and incorporates offerings from local suppliers. Signature menu items include green chile cornbread with Chimayo butter and tomatillo jam, honey salmon with roasted mushrooms and chile butter, and the tomahawk pork chop with sweet potato shishito hash and tomatillo salsa.

Southwestern flavors are also incorporated into Yellowbell’s cocktails, such as the Siesta, made with tequila, grapefruit and Campari, and I Need a Hot One with mezcal, Aperol and Ancho Verde, a Mexican liqueur made from poblano chiles.

Alvarez describes the ambiance at Yellowbell as combining Arizona charm with contemporary elegance and local artwork that complements the flavor of the food and drinks. The décor and the dishes highlight the natural beauty of Arizona and Camelback Mountain, which the hotel is named for.

Visitors and locals alike will appreciate the unique flavors. The staff is trained to provide information on the native ingredients used in the dishes.

“Yellowbell is a celebration of our local culture and community,” Alvarez said. “We’re excited to offer an experience where diners can immerse themselves in the essence of Arizona.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thecamby.com/yellowbell.