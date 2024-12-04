Cheers to the Holiday Season!

As holiday celebrations are in full swing, here are a few restaurants and bars around the Valley offering festive cocktails.

Kona Grill, North Phoenix and Gilbert

Santa’s Egg Nog: rum, eggnog, Licor 43 Horchata and nutmeg

Catch Me If You Can: bourbon, gingerbread syrup and a cinnamon stick

Holiday Martini: vodka, peppermint bark RumChata, nitro-infused espresso, Licor 43 and a mini candy cane

Poppy’s Office, North Scottsdale

Lil’ Demon: raspberry-infused vodka, fig liqueur, orgeat, demerara, lemon and chai team air foam

Angels: mezcal, crème de mure, tawny port, cinnamon simple syrup and orange bitters

Paradise: rum, vanilla liqueur, spiced cranberry simple syrup and black walnut bitters

Partridge in a Pear Tree: gin, velvet falernum, sweet vermouth, orgeat syrup and pear juice

Apple Spice and Everything Nice: gin, apple cordial, benedictine, Luxardo Bianco and toasted almond bitters

STK, Old Town Scottsdale

Naughty Claus: Licor 43 Chocolate, Baileys, Cointreau, tequila and cocoa powder

Santa’s Egg Nog: rum, eggnog, Licor 43 Horchata and nutmeg

Boozy Blizzard: vodka, milk, Mexican chocolate, vanilla, nutmeg and mini marshmallows

Holiday Martini: vodka, peppermint bark RumChata, nitro-infused espresso, Licor 43 and a mini candy cane

Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned: oak barrel concentrate, chocolate bitters, toasted marshmallow syrup, whiskey and roasted marshmallow

Wine Girl, Old Town Scottsdale

Mistletoe Mimosa: prosecco and cranberry juice with a cranberry and rosemary sprig garnish

Santa’s Spritz: prosecco, coconut syrup and crushed candy cane rim

Candy Cane Shot: Fireball malt and crushed candy cane rim

Moxies, Old Town Scottsdale

Old Fashion Christmas Cocktail: bourbon, housemade cranberry simple syrup and orange bitters with sugared cranberries and fresh rosemary

Peppermint Mocha Martini: espresso liqueur, vodka and peppermint syrup with a peppermint sugar rim and chocolate curls

Winter Aperol Spritz: Aperol, prosecco and housemade cranberry simple syrup with floating cranberries and rosemary

Holiday Popups

Several holiday popups around the Valley offer a menu of jolly cocktails and immersive décor, including:

Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted, Downtown Phoenix

Get Merry at Little Rituals, Downtown Phoenix

Miracle at Floor 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, Downtown Phoenix

Miracle at BLVD at Hilton Garden Inn, Old Town Scottsdale

Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout, Tempe and Gilbert