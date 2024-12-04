Cheers to the Holiday Season!
As holiday celebrations are in full swing, here are a few restaurants and bars around the Valley offering festive cocktails.
Kona Grill, North Phoenix and Gilbert
Santa’s Egg Nog: rum, eggnog, Licor 43 Horchata and nutmeg
Catch Me If You Can: bourbon, gingerbread syrup and a cinnamon stick
Holiday Martini: vodka, peppermint bark RumChata, nitro-infused espresso, Licor 43 and a mini candy cane
Poppy’s Office, North Scottsdale
Lil’ Demon: raspberry-infused vodka, fig liqueur, orgeat, demerara, lemon and chai team air foam
Angels: mezcal, crème de mure, tawny port, cinnamon simple syrup and orange bitters
Paradise: rum, vanilla liqueur, spiced cranberry simple syrup and black walnut bitters
Partridge in a Pear Tree: gin, velvet falernum, sweet vermouth, orgeat syrup and pear juice
Apple Spice and Everything Nice: gin, apple cordial, benedictine, Luxardo Bianco and toasted almond bitters
STK, Old Town Scottsdale
Naughty Claus: Licor 43 Chocolate, Baileys, Cointreau, tequila and cocoa powder
Boozy Blizzard: vodka, milk, Mexican chocolate, vanilla, nutmeg and mini marshmallows
Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned: oak barrel concentrate, chocolate bitters, toasted marshmallow syrup, whiskey and roasted marshmallow
Wine Girl, Old Town Scottsdale
Mistletoe Mimosa: prosecco and cranberry juice with a cranberry and rosemary sprig garnish
Santa’s Spritz: prosecco, coconut syrup and crushed candy cane rim
Candy Cane Shot: Fireball malt and crushed candy cane rim
Old Fashion Christmas Cocktail: bourbon, housemade cranberry simple syrup and orange bitters with sugared cranberries and fresh rosemary
Peppermint Mocha Martini: espresso liqueur, vodka and peppermint syrup with a peppermint sugar rim and chocolate curls
Winter Aperol Spritz: Aperol, prosecco and housemade cranberry simple syrup with floating cranberries and rosemary
Holiday Popups
Several holiday popups around the Valley offer a menu of jolly cocktails and immersive décor, including:
Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted, Downtown Phoenix
Get Merry at Little Rituals, Downtown Phoenix
Miracle at Floor 13 at Hilton Garden Inn, Downtown Phoenix
Miracle at BLVD at Hilton Garden Inn, Old Town Scottsdale
Bar Blitzen at Culinary Dropout, Tempe and Gilbert