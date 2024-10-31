Celebrate Local at Arizona Fall Festival

Local First Arizona’s 18th annual Arizona Fall Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The festival, supported by community partners including Arizona Financial Credit Union, Hensley Beverage Company and Salt River Project, celebrates Arizona with live music, family-friendly games and a dog-friendly atmosphere.

The event features more than 250 local vendors, including more than 70 restaurants, breweries and distilleries in the expanded food court and beverage garden.

“The Arizona Fall Festival gets bigger every year, with more local artisans, food trucks, craft beverages and fun activities showing off the best that Arizona small businesses have to offer,” said Thomas Barr, vice president of business development at Local First Arizona. “The beer and wine garden has been growing in popularity, so this year we’ve added more beverage brands to sample, plus additional shade and seating areas.”

Nearly 50 local restaurants and food trucks will be at the Arizona Fall Festival, including Kettle Heroes Popcorn, Smoke Somethin’ BBQ, Urban Waffle, Pizza Arno, Toasted Mallow, Trash Panda Vegan and HUHU’s House of Dumplings. Beverage offerings will be available from more than 25 local craft breweries, wineries and distilleries, including Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., Tequila Corrido, Ray Ray’s Sonoran Spirit Tea, O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery, Hundred Mile Brewing Co., Page Springs Cellars and Greenwood Brewing.

“The creativity in Phoenix’s food and beverage scene is off the charts, from food cart concepts that are breaking the mold to libations infused with iconic local ingredients like mesquite, citrus and agave,” Barr said. “Supporting locally owned brands and restaurants keeps your dining dollars right here at home, creating jobs for your neighbors and ensuring our economy stays strong.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to localfirstaz.com/fall-fest.