Not Their First Rodeo — Custom Hat Bar in Scottsdale

The cowboy aesthetic is en fuego — retailers are heeding this popular trend and showing up for consumers with looks from head to toe. In-store and online, you can easily find a dash of country to all-out rodeo pride with a wide range of designers jumping on the Western bandwagon. Creative Western attire and accessory options are plentiful, incorporating materials like denim, fringe, leather, feathers — it’s all out there and, admittedly, when done well, cowboy chic really reins it in.

Ready-to-wear is a fun place to start if you’re looking to dress the vibe; however, nothing says all-in Western wild like a cowboy hat. There’s a new sheriff, rather, custom hat bar in town that’s aces when it comes to customizing the trendy accessory. Rancher Hat Bar opened in Scottsdale less than a year ago and is roping in a favorable following.

What began in a vintage camper trailer in 2023 quickly grew into a customized hat business when Rancher Hat Bar opened its first store in Folsom, California. Its newest store on 5th Avenue in downtown Scottsdale is its second location and where the local party’s at. Guests book appointments to create a customized hat, experience a lil’ fun and leave with a one-of-a-kind product.

Rancher Hat Bar reps walk guests through the process, beginning with picking from more than 50 hat styles and colors. Next up is personalizing a look with the use of ribbons, scarves, bandanas, charms, pins, branding and final touches.

Cowboys and cowgirls can get their creative on, as most hats are unisex. One size fits most at 57cm, and drawstrings are included to tighten as needed. Hats range from $70 to $215, with accessories priced at $5 to $45. Trucker hats start at $25.

Refreshments are served while guests shop and create. Private events are a hit — bachelor parties in particular — and virtual appointments are an option with the finished product shipped to the customer. To book an appointment, learn about corporate events or take a gander at the in-store experience, visit rancherhatbar.com.