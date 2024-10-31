FSL Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Seniors in Our Community

The Toast!

The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) hosted a very special 50th anniversary gathering with a ‘Celebration Luncheon’ on October 22, 2024, at the Renaissance Hotel Downtown Phoenix. The festivities included 50 honorees over 50 who have made an impact throughout the organization’s history.

The 50 Over 50 Honorees: Shane Allen, Arizona Caregiver Coalition | Joe Anderson, Schaller Anderson and Benovia Winery | Abe Arvizu Jr., Generational Community Advocate | Teresa Aseret-Manygoats, MPA, Arizona Department of Health Services | Brandon Baxter, Northern Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging | Thomas Beeson, FSL | Debb Castellarin, Retired Healthcare Professional | Latrisha Centers, MA, Governor Hobbs’ Advisory Council on Aging | Honorable Dan Collins, JD, District of Arizona | Dr. David Coon, ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation | Jennifer Dangremond, Arizona Housing Coalition | Bonnie Danowski, Author and Advocate | Desiree De Melo, MPH, CVS Health | Most Reverend Bishop John Dolan, The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix | Charles M. Dyer, JD, Dyer Bregman Ferris Wong & Carter, PLLC | Tom Egan, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation | Marisue Garganta, retired healthcare executive | Steve Hastings, FSL | Brenda Holt, MAOM, MBA, AARP Arizona | Will Humble, MPH, Arizona Public Health Association | Annette Iniguez, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation | Mary M. Jacobs, MMJ Management Services LLC | Mary Lynn Kasunic, Area Agency on Aging, Region One | Tom Kelly, retired healthcare executive | Dana Marie Kennedy, MSW, AARP Arizona | Dolly Kennedy, Dolly Steamboat | Lee Krausnick, FSL | Laura Ladrigan Cobb, retired wealth advisor | Ben Lytle, JD, The Potentialist | Sister Margaret McBride, MPA, Sisters of Mercy, Dignity Health | Guy Mikkelsen, MSW, FSL CEO (1985-2015) | Paul Mulligan, MBA, MTS, Catholic Charities Community Services | Dr. Lisa O’Neil, University of Arizona Center on Aging | Sister Adele O’Sullivan, Circle the City | Mayor Rui Pereira, Town of Wickenburg | Virginia G. Piper (posthumous), Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust | Stuart Rodie, JPMorgan Chase | Bob Roth, Cypress HomeCare Solutions | Monsignor Ed Ryle (posthumous), priest & lobbyist | Josie Salas, FSL | Noel Schaus, City of Tolleson | Timothy Schmaltz, Protecting Arizona’s Family Coalition | Carrie Smith, U.S. Department of Energy | Dan Taylor, Arizona Caregiver Coalition | Jutta Ulrich, MHSM, Arizona Caregiver Coalition | Maria Valenzuela, Advance Community | Monica Villalobos, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce | Andrea Weeks-Hardin, retired community advocate | Ann Wheat, Duet | Gerald Wissink, MBA, BHHS Legacy Foundation

Presenting Sponsor: Southwest Gas

Dollars Raised : $200,000+

Emcee & Auctioneer: Ana Aja

Speakers: The Healthy Again Panel moderated by Lauriane Bellot-Hanson featured Dr. Eric Luster, Dana Kennedy and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods

Notable Moments: In a powerful commemoration of five decades of dedication to senior living, the event highlighted both its achievements and its enduring commitment to the Arizona community. The event featured an insightful Healthy Aging Panel, which focused on FSL’s substantial contributions to Arizona’s older adults and explored how these efforts will shape the future of community care. The panelists shared heartfelt testimonials and projected FSL’s work forward, discussing the innovative programs and policies needed to address the evolving needs of aging residents. One of the event’s standout moments was the recognition of 50 influential Arizonans over the age of 50, whose dedication to enhancing the quality of life for older adults in Arizona has left an indelible impact on the community. As FSL continues its mission, the luncheon reminded all attendees of the critical role that senior advocacy and support play in building a more inclusive and compassionate future for Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Jaron Quach

Presenting Sponsor Southwest Gas

Wickenburg Mayor Rui Pereira

Guy Mikkelsen (FSL CEO 1985-2015) & Tami Bohannon

Client Kathleen & Carolyn Hutchens, Adult Day Health Center Director

Ray shared his experience as an FSL resident

Lauriane Bellot-Hanson Tempe Mayor Corey Woods

The 50 Over 50

Photo Booth Fun

Tiffany Luu & Genesis Verduzco