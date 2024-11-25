Valleywise Health Foundation’s ‘A Night in the Valley’ Breaks Records
A Night in the Valley, Valleywise Health Foundation’s signature philanthropic event celebrated the Valleywise Health mission to provide exceptional care, without exception, for every patient, every time. With the theme Empowering Our Future Through Compassionate Care, the event celebrated healthcare heroes at Valleywise Health and funds raised supported graduate medical education and shaping the future of equitable healthcare in our community.
Event Co-Chairs: Anne C. Stupp and Nita Francis
Honorary Co-Chairs: Carrie and Jon Hulburd, Amy and Tim Louis
Honorees: The Louis Family, in honor of Dr. Herbert Johnson Louis, whose legacy of compassionate care continues to inspire healthcare and education in Arizona and beyond.
Lead Sponsors: Presented by Cunningham Law Firm, with support from 50 additional Valley companies and organizations
Dollars Raised: A record-breaking $1.1875 million to advance Valleywise Health’s mission
Emcee and Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: Performances by Sidney Bird, Tyler Dial, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Memorable Moments: The evening included silent and live auctions featuring exclusive items and experiences, and a powerful Gift of Hope paddle raise to support graduate medical education and the Valleywise Health mission. A highlight of the night was presenting the Arizona Legacy Award to the Louis Family. This honor celebrated their dedication to healthcare and education, with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Herbert Johnson Louis’s transformative contributions.
Photo credits: Phil Gudenschwager and Quinn McInnis