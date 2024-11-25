Visit Scott Foust

Nov. 25, 2024

Valleywise Health Foundation’s ‘A Night in the Valley’ Breaks Records

Co-Chair Anne Stupp with Justin Freeman, John Freeman & Royce Freeman

A Night in the Valley, Valleywise Health Foundation’s signature philanthropic event celebrated the Valleywise Health mission to provide exceptional care, without exception, for every patient, every time. With the theme Empowering Our Future Through Compassionate Care, the event celebrated healthcare heroes at Valleywise Health and funds raised supported graduate medical education and shaping the future of equitable healthcare in our community.

Event Co-Chairs: Anne C. Stupp and Nita Francis

Honorary Co-Chairs: Carrie and Jon Hulburd, Amy and Tim Louis

Honorees: The Louis Family, in honor of Dr. Herbert Johnson Louis, whose legacy of compassionate care continues to inspire healthcare and education in Arizona and beyond.

Lead Sponsors: Presented by Cunningham Law Firm, with support from 50 additional Valley companies and organizations

Dollars Raised: A record-breaking $1.1875 million to advance Valleywise Health’s mission

Emcee and Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Performances by Sidney BirdTyler Dial, and Mitchell Tenpenny

Memorable Moments: The evening included silent and live auctions featuring exclusive items and experiences, and a powerful Gift of Hope paddle raise to support graduate medical education and the Valleywise Health mission. A highlight of the night was presenting the Arizona Legacy Award to the Louis Family. This honor celebrated their dedication to healthcare and education, with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Herbert Johnson Louis’s transformative contributions.

Photo credits: Phil Gudenschwager and Quinn McInnis

Members of The Thunderbirds and their guests
“A Night in the Valley” Event Committee
Arizona Legacy Award Recipient the Louis Family
Honorary Co-Chairs Carrie & Jon Hulburb
Cunningham Law Firm Table
Dr. Kote Chundu & Steve Purves
Dr. Sarina Dhaliwal & Jennifer Villalobos
Louis and Hulburd Family, AZ Legacy Award Winners
Matt Cunningham and guest
Veronica & Paul Penzone
Mitchell Tenpenny and Band
Valleywise Health Foundation Board
Tyler Dial
Telgian Sponsor Representatives Ann Linsenbach-Tomes & Jim Tomes
Table Decor
Steve Purves with reps from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Sidney Bird
Sharon Harper & Nita Francis
Presenting Sponsor Cunningham Law Firm & Guests
Paul Penzone Announcing $25,000 Gift from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Nita & Phil Francis
