Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Sept. 5, 2024

Valley Youth Theatre ‘VYTal Affair’ Honors Phoenix Mayor & Clairvoyant

Dyan Getz, Event Chair Alison Getz Bates & George Getz
Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) hosted its annual fundraising event, VYTal Affair on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.  The theme “Vive La VYT” evoked a celebration of VYT’s longevity and mission to provide a safe environment for young people to be the best they can be through the performing arts.
 
Event Chair: Alison Getz Bates
 
Presenting Sponsors: Sanderson Lincoln and Sara & Bruce Ward
 
2024 VYTality Individual Honoree: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
 
2024 VYTality Corporate Honoree: Chandra Ambadipudi, Co-Founder of Clairvoyant
 
Emcee and Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
 
Entertainment: Live performances of VYT’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
 
Notable Moments: The evening took guests on an unforgettable journey through the streets of Paris to the iconic “Notre Dame,” starting with a Parisian-themed cocktail hour where attendees enjoyed a variety of delectable bites provided by some of the Valley’s top restaurants. The festivities continued as guests gathered in Center Stage for the highly anticipated program filled with performances and honors. Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer Bobb Cooper, along with Board Chair Bill Ottinger, took the stage to announce this year’s honorees – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Clairvoyant. These long-time supporters of VYT’s performing arts and education programs have helped ensure that young people across Arizona can continue to benefit from fee-free, professional-level theatre experiences. The night concluded with the whimsical Topsy Turvy After Party, where guests indulged in a decadent array of desserts. The party, which was attended by the entire cast of the production, left everyone in high spirits.
 
Photos courtesy of Jenny Kaufman
Bobb Cooper with Honorees Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Chandra Ambadipudi of Clairvoyant with a member of the cast of Hunchback of Notre Dame
Matt Gress, Hope Ozer & Daniel Scarpinato
Gary Jackson, Barbara Kaplan & Oscar De las salas
Joseph & Kate Specter
Traci & Joe Chandler
Tanya & Gary Moriarty
Jessica & Brian Etheridge
Robyn & Phil Calihan with their Guests
Brian Magee & Laura Stover
A Scene from ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’
The Scene
Kathy Ritchie & Kaylah Magee

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Lewis Roca

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Next Doors: Ensuring Everyone’s Heard

Next Doors: Ensuring Everyone’s Heard

10 Questions With…Scott MacIntyre

10 Questions With…Scott MacIntyre

Creating Culture: Voices United

Creating Culture: Voices United

Back to Top