Valley Youth Theatre ‘VYTal Affair’ Honors Phoenix Mayor & Clairvoyant

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) hosted its annual fundraising event, VYTal Affair on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix. The theme “Vive La VYT” evoked a celebration of VYT’s longevity and mission to provide a safe environment for young people to be the best they can be through the performing arts.

Event Chair: Alison Getz Bates

Presenting Sponsors: Sanderson Lincoln and Sara & Bruce Ward

2024 VYTality Individual Honoree: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

2024 VYTality Corporate Honoree: Chandra Ambadipudi, Co-Founder of Clairvoyant

Emcee and Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Entertainment: Live performances of VYT’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Notable Moments: The evening took guests on an unforgettable journey through the streets of Paris to the iconic “Notre Dame,” starting with a Parisian-themed cocktail hour where attendees enjoyed a variety of delectable bites provided by some of the Valley’s top restaurants. The festivities continued as guests gathered in Center Stage for the highly anticipated program filled with performances and honors. Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer Bobb Cooper, along with Board Chair Bill Ottinger, took the stage to announce this year’s honorees – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Clairvoyant. These long-time supporters of VYT’s performing arts and education programs have helped ensure that young people across Arizona can continue to benefit from fee-free, professional-level theatre experiences. The night concluded with the whimsical Topsy Turvy After Party, where guests indulged in a decadent array of desserts. The party, which was attended by the entire cast of the production, left everyone in high spirits.

Photos courtesy of Jenny Kaufman

Bobb Cooper with Honorees Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Chandra Ambadipudi of Clairvoyant with a member of the cast of Hunchback of Notre Dame

Matt Gress, Hope Ozer & Daniel Scarpinato

Gary Jackson, Barbara Kaplan & Oscar De las salas Joseph & Kate Specter

Traci & Joe Chandler

Tanya & Gary Moriarty Jessica & Brian Etheridge

Robyn & Phil Calihan with their Guests

Brian Magee & Laura Stover

A Scene from ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

