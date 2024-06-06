Valley Kids & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Walk the Runway for Childhelp ‘Pinwheels for a Purpose’
Childhelp held its 17th annual WINGS Fashion Show Luncheon, “Pinwheels for a Purpose,” on April 21, 2024, at Chateau Luxe.
Presenting Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield | NFP | The Hebets Company
Event Co-Chairs: Ivy & Brooklyn Ciolli and Monique & Harper Hampton
Heart of an Angel Award Recipient: Rosevelt Rawls
Fashion Show Partners: Apricot Lane | Basically Bows & Bowties | Busy Bees | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Carter’s | Beauty by Veronica
Emcee: Kim Alexis
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Entertainment: Showstoppers Interactive Entertainment
Notable Moments: Colorful pinwheels and circus performers were everywhere as guests arrived at the Chateau Luxe lobby in North Phoenix. As always, many of the guests were the children of committee members and Childhelp supporters dressed to the nines! The luncheon was beautiful – first honoring Roosevelt Rawls, a longtime Childhelp Youth Ambassador who has raised over $300,000 toward her goal of $1 million. Next up, the beloved founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, after a fabulous video about how the organization started 65 years ago. Then the main event was the fashion show with over 60 models! You will see what we mean in the photos below!
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager