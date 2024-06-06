Visit City of Hope billboard

June 6, 2024

Valley Kids & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Walk the Runway for Childhelp ‘Pinwheels for a Purpose’

Event Co-Chairs Monique & Harper Hampton and Brooklyn & Ivy Ciolli

Childhelp held its 17th annual WINGS Fashion Show Luncheon, “Pinwheels for a Purpose,” on April 21, 2024, at Chateau Luxe. 

Presenting Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield | NFP | The Hebets Company

Event Co-Chairs: Ivy & Brooklyn Ciolli and Monique & Harper Hampton

Heart of an Angel Award Recipient: Rosevelt Rawls

Fashion Show Partners: Apricot Lane | Basically Bows & Bowties | Busy Bees | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Carter’s | Beauty by Veronica

Emcee: Kim Alexis

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Showstoppers Interactive Entertainment

Notable Moments: Colorful pinwheels and circus performers were everywhere as guests arrived at the Chateau Luxe lobby in North Phoenix. As always, many of the guests were the children of committee members and Childhelp supporters dressed to the nines! The luncheon was beautiful – first honoring Roosevelt Rawls, a longtime Childhelp Youth Ambassador who has raised over $300,000 toward her goal of $1 million. Next up, the beloved founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, after a fabulous video about how the organization started 65 years ago. Then the main event was the fashion show with over 60 models! You will see what we mean in the photos below! 

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Carol & Jim Hebets
Ms. Arizona America 2023 Stefani Probst
Patty Berens & Jill Babb
Celeste Hopkins & Angela Phillips
Childhelp Founder Sara O’Meara, Honoree Rosevelt Rawls & Childhelp Founder Yvonne Fedderson
Bella Camberlango & Lily Cate Coffeen
Gemma Phillips
Maksim Chmerkovskiy & his son Shai
Kasra Kasraee & Luca Maza
AZTV host Brad Perry
Emcee Kim Alexis & Jeff Schwartz
Letitia Frye
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Fabulous Food

From Frontdoors Magazine

10<sup>th</sup> Annual Foodist Award Winners Announced

10th Annual Foodist Award Winners Announced

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Cover Story: ‘There Is Power in Positivity’ 

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Behind the Leash: A Day with Heather Allen

Bookmarked: Jacob Moore

Bookmarked: Jacob Moore

Back to Top