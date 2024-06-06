Valley Kids & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Walk the Runway for Childhelp ‘Pinwheels for a Purpose’

Childhelp held its 17th annual WINGS Fashion Show Luncheon, “Pinwheels for a Purpose,” on April 21, 2024, at Chateau Luxe.

Presenting Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield | NFP | The Hebets Company

Event Co-Chairs: Ivy & Brooklyn Ciolli and Monique & Harper Hampton

Heart of an Angel Award Recipient: Rosevelt Rawls

Fashion Show Partners: Apricot Lane | Basically Bows & Bowties | Busy Bees | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Carter’s | Beauty by Veronica

Emcee: Kim Alexis

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Entertainment: Showstoppers Interactive Entertainment

Notable Moments: Colorful pinwheels and circus performers were everywhere as guests arrived at the Chateau Luxe lobby in North Phoenix. As always, many of the guests were the children of committee members and Childhelp supporters dressed to the nines! The luncheon was beautiful – first honoring Roosevelt Rawls, a longtime Childhelp Youth Ambassador who has raised over $300,000 toward her goal of $1 million. Next up, the beloved founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, after a fabulous video about how the organization started 65 years ago. Then the main event was the fashion show with over 60 models! You will see what we mean in the photos below!

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Carol & Jim Hebets

Ms. Arizona America 2023 Stefani Probst

Patty Berens & Jill Babb

Celeste Hopkins & Angela Phillips

Childhelp Founder Sara O’Meara, Honoree Rosevelt Rawls & Childhelp Founder Yvonne Fedderson

Bella Camberlango & Lily Cate Coffeen Gemma Phillips

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & his son Shai

Kasra Kasraee & Luca Maza AZTV host Brad Perry

Emcee Kim Alexis & Jeff Schwartz

Letitia Frye