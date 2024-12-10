Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Dec. 10, 2024

UMOM Celebrates 60 Years of Helping Families in Our Community

LaDonna M. Corn of Northern Trust Bank & her husband

On September 20, 2024, UMOM New Day Centers celebrated their 60th anniversary by hosting a gala at the Phoenix Art Museum. The ‘Shine Bright’ theme was ever-present as guests enjoyed an evening filled with heart and hope.

60th Anniversary Gala Committee: Maria Dillon, Jenica Hickey, Theresa Krakaur, Kari Luther, Lori Markson & Candace Schwarz

Presenting Sponsor: Nationwide

Funds Raised: $750,000+

Emcee: Kim Covington

Entertainment: Rock Lobster

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Caterer: The Helpings Café, a Social Enterprise and subsidiary of UMOM

Notable Moments: The theme “Shine Bright” was inspired by the enduring value of a diamond — symbolizing resilience, strength and inner worth, qualities the UMOM team says they see in the families they serve every day. After 60 years of support restoring hope and rebuilding lives, UMOM provides safe shelter and supportive services for nearly 800 individuals experiencing homelessness — 155 families and 130 single women, each and every night.

Photography courtesy of UMOM

Sunshine Ellis of Arizona Multihousing Association and her guest
Donna Close of American Roofing & Waterproofing and her guest
CEO Jackson Fonder
Tasha Kristofors, Bev Elwell & Mindy Carpenter
The UMOM Helpings Café & Catering catered the event with Jessica Altamirano, Steven Wimbley & Dora Lira leading the effort
Emcee Kim Covington
The Scene
