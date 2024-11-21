Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

Nov. 21, 2024

St. Joseph the Worker Raises More Than $270K at Second Annual Be the Impact Fundraiser

Be the Impact 2024

St. Joseph the Worker, a nonprofit with offices in Phoenix and Mesa, hosted its second annual Be the Impact happy hour fundraiser, presented by Clayco, on Friday, Nov. 1. Held on the rooftop patio of The Grove in Phoenix, the event brought together over 150 guests to support SJW’s mission of empowering unhoused, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals to achieve self-sufficiency through quality employment. 

Honorees: St. Joseph the Worker former clients Carmen Nunez and Wesley Hymers

Presenting Sponsor: CLAYCO

Dollars Raised: $270,000+

Notable Moments: The evening offered an inspiring mix of entertainment and heartfelt moments. Guests enjoyed live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a special bourbon tasting from O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery while taking in views of Camelback Mountain. Adding to the evening’s impact, SJW clients shared powerful stories of how the organization’s services helped them overcome barriers to self-sufficiency. One story that resonated deeply was Wesley’s. After months of living in his car despite holding steady employment, Wesley joined SJW’s Workforce Villages program—a 90-day transitional housing initiative designed to assist employed individuals who are experiencing housing insecurity. During his time in the program, Wesley achieved this goal, saving 80% of his income and rediscovering his sense of purpose. Within three months, he moved into his own apartment and reached another milestone—publishing his first children’s book, “Bobby the Old Orange Ball.” Inspired by time with his niece and nephew, the book celebrates finding joy in life’s simplest moments. 

Photo Credit St. Vincent the Worker

Eric Jaegers, Clayco; Carrie Masters, SJW CEO; Jesse Wheeler, Power Design
Sheila & Mike Geddes, Geddes and Company (one of SJW’s founders)
Ritta Fagain, SJW board member; Brett and Patti Schoenhardt, Nationwide; Kelly Geary, The Middle League, SJW board member; Juana Hernandez, SRP, SJW board member; Kyle Folmsbee, SJW board member; Criag and Maria Echeveste, Bank of America
Daren Strunk, SJW COO; Carrie Masters, SJW CEO; Eric Jaegers, Clayco
Ginette & John Karabees
SJW client Wesley signing his children’s book
SJW CEO Carrie Masters
