Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s Wild About Wildlife Gala Raises $250K
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) celebrated its 30th anniversary with the “Wild About Wildlife” Gala on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Clayton House in Scottsdale. The event brought together supporters and wildlife enthusiasts to honor three decades of dedication to Arizona’s native wildlife.
Event Co-Chairs: Ann Damiano and Pam Wugalter
Sponsors: My Sister’s Closet, Willard E. White Consulting, Friends of Goliath, Frank and Alice Puleo, and Stucco Systems LLC
Dollars Raised: $250,000
Emcee and Auctioneer: Jim Sharpe
Notable Moments: The evening featured a seated dinner, live music by Suzanne and the Contenders, and both silent and live auctions. It marked the 30th anniversary of the organization, and supported SWCC’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife. These funds will directly contribute to the care and conservation efforts of Arizona’s native species. Sam Coppersmith gifted Linda Searles an original painting of Don Coyote for her efforts through the years as she announced recently she was stepping down as CEO.
Photo Credits: Small Giants and Kevin S. Moul Photography