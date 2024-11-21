Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s Wild About Wildlife Gala Raises $250K

Event Co-Chairs Ann Damiano & Pam Wugalter

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) celebrated its 30th anniversary with the “Wild About Wildlife” Gala on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Clayton House in Scottsdale. The event brought together supporters and wildlife enthusiasts to honor three decades of dedication to Arizona’s native wildlife.

Sponsors: My Sister’s Closet, Willard E. White Consulting, Friends of Goliath, Frank and Alice Puleo, and Stucco Systems LLC

Dollars Raised: $250,000

Emcee and Auctioneer: Jim Sharpe

Notable Moments: The evening featured a seated dinner, live music by Suzanne and the Contenders, and both silent and live auctions. It marked the 30th anniversary of the organization, and supported SWCC’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife. These funds will directly contribute to the care and conservation efforts of Arizona’s native species. Sam Coppersmith gifted Linda Searles an original painting of Don Coyote for her efforts through the years as she announced recently she was stepping down as CEO.

Photo Credits: Small Giants and Kevin S. Moul Photography

Dennis Sitzler and Diane Vaszily

Gloria Adamson and Kathy Davis

Jim Sharpe & Linda Searles

Kim Carr, Kris Wheaton, Katy Henry, Lynn Stone, Daphne Tyler, Christa Pothast

Linda Searles & Sam Coppersmith

Jim Sharpe & Raandi Morales

Liz Finch, Linda Searles, Alayna Caswell, Shawn Caswell and Amanda Caswell

Omar Youssef & Akram Rosheidat

Raandi Morales, Doreen & Rob Meyncke

Raymond Short, Louise Short & Val Bausch

Rick McMillian & KTAR’s Jayme West

Robyn Moul, Gloria Adamson & Tara Lamar

SWCC 30th Anniversary Gala

Willard White, Mollie Trivers & Ken Schutz

SWCC Volunteer Diane Vaszily & Founder Linda Searles