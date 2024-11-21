Visit Fabulous Food

Nov. 21, 2024

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s Wild About Wildlife Gala Raises $250K

Event Co-Chairs Ann Damiano & Pam Wugalter

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) celebrated its 30th anniversary with the “Wild About Wildlife” Gala on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Clayton House in Scottsdale. The event brought together supporters and wildlife enthusiasts to honor three decades of dedication to Arizona’s native wildlife. 

Notable Moments: The evening featured a seated dinner, live music by Suzanne and the Contenders, and both silent and live auctions. It marked the 30th anniversary of the organization, and supported SWCC’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife. These funds will directly contribute to the care and conservation efforts of Arizona’s native species. Sam Coppersmith gifted Linda Searles an original painting of Don Coyote for her efforts through the years as she announced recently she was stepping down as CEO.

Photo Credits: Small Giants and Kevin S. Moul Photography

Dennis Sitzler and Diane Vaszily
Gloria Adamson and Kathy Davis
Jim Sharpe & Linda Searles
Kim Carr, Kris Wheaton, Katy Henry, Lynn Stone, Daphne Tyler, Christa Pothast
Linda Searles & Sam Coppersmith
Jim Sharpe & Raandi Morales
Liz Finch, Linda Searles, Alayna Caswell, Shawn Caswell and Amanda Caswell
Omar Youssef & Akram Rosheidat
Raandi Morales, Doreen & Rob Meyncke
Raymond Short, Louise Short & Val Bausch
Rick McMillian & KTAR’s Jayme West
Robyn Moul, Gloria Adamson & Tara Lamar
SWCC 30th Anniversary Gala
Willard White, Mollie Trivers & Ken Schutz
SWCC Volunteer Diane Vaszily & Founder Linda Searles
Tara Lamar & Meredith Bandy
