June 6, 2024

Habitat for Humanity Builds Strong Support at 2024 ‘Blueprints and Blue Jeans’

Lindsay Cullum-Colwell, Kim Cullum, Paul Colwell, Jason Barlow & Rod Cullum

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona hosted its annual “Blueprints and Blue Jeans” event on March 23, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Guests enjoyed donning their best jeans while supporting the Habitat mission.

Presenting Sponsor: Stearns Bank 

Habitat Hero Honorees: Cullum Homes – Corporate Honoree Fred & Linda Milanovich – Individual Honorees

Emcee: Robert Lee

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Dollars Raised: $825,000+

Entertainment: Ben Cortez Duo

Notable Moments: The Blueprints and Blue Jeans signature event was a hit once again this season as supporters arrived for cocktail hour and bid on the myriad of silent auction items. The event program included a video message from longtime supporter and partner of Habitat for Humanity, Kurt Warner. The organization also introduced the “Habitat Hero Awards” to recognize a corporation and individual or couple for their outstanding support. Attendees heard a powerful testimony from Stephanie, a single mother and Habitat volunteer, who after facing a lifetime of housing insecurity, now lives in a home built by the organization. The evening capped off with sounds from the Ben Cortez duo in the lobby. 

Photos courtesy of Matt Young Photography, LLC & Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Honorees Fred & Linda Milanovich
Hope & Dave Underwood
Chloe Kotarak & Mayra Hawkins
Donald Oesterle
Brett Higgins
Robert Lee
Lee Mashburn, Tana Nichols & Debra Bradley
J. David Smith
Ben Cortez Duo
