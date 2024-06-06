Habitat for Humanity Builds Strong Support at 2024 ‘Blueprints and Blue Jeans’
Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona hosted its annual “Blueprints and Blue Jeans” event on March 23, 2024, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Guests enjoyed donning their best jeans while supporting the Habitat mission.
Presenting Sponsor: Stearns Bank
Habitat Hero Honorees: Cullum Homes – Corporate Honoree | Fred & Linda Milanovich – Individual Honorees
Emcee: Robert Lee
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Dollars Raised: $825,000+
Entertainment: Ben Cortez Duo
Notable Moments: The Blueprints and Blue Jeans signature event was a hit once again this season as supporters arrived for cocktail hour and bid on the myriad of silent auction items. The event program included a video message from longtime supporter and partner of Habitat for Humanity, Kurt Warner. The organization also introduced the “Habitat Hero Awards” to recognize a corporation and individual or couple for their outstanding support. Attendees heard a powerful testimony from Stephanie, a single mother and Habitat volunteer, who after facing a lifetime of housing insecurity, now lives in a home built by the organization. The evening capped off with sounds from the Ben Cortez duo in the lobby.
Photos courtesy of Matt Young Photography, LLC & Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona