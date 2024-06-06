FLAVORS Culinary Event Returns, Benefits American Liver Foundation

FLAVORS, a national culinary event benefiting the American Liver Foundation, was held on May 22, 2024, at the Wrigley Mansion.

Lead Sponsors: Arizona Liver Health | Arizona Transplant Associates | Mayo Clinic | Phoenix Children’s

Event Chair: Chef Christopher Gross

Participating Chefs: Christopher Gross (Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion), Mark Tarbell (Tarbell’s), David Brito (Geordie’s at Wrigley Mansion), Matt Carter (Fat Ox, The Mission, Zinc Bistro), Rochelle Daniel (Atria), Sara Garrant (Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak), Blake Luecke (Uchi Scottsdale) and James Porter (TERRA Farm + Manor)

Auctioneer: Anna Couvrette

Dollars Raised: $184,000+

Notable Moments: The event kicked off with a welcome into Wrigley Mansion’s Garden Terrace for cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres from the participating chefs. The elegant evening continued as attendees were escorted into the Garden Room, where each table reflected their chef’s personality and style through the décor, food and presentation. The chefs entertained guests by providing them an intimate experience throughout the night with the courses and beverage pairings prepared table-side in front of guests. The highlight of the evening was not only the incredible food, but the inspirational story of Jessie Boyd, the LIVEr Champion who received a lifesaving liver transplant in 2021. Overall, the evening was filled with fun, philanthropy, laughter and fabulous cuisine, perfect for the ultimate foodie.

Photos courtesy of Craig Peterman

FLAVORS Founder & Culinary Chair Chef Christopher Gross

Justin Froyd & liver transplant recipient Jessie Boyd

Dr. David Leff & Dr. Richard Manch from Arizona Liver Health

Danielle Cook & Amanda Missildine from Phoenix Children’s

Chef Mark Tarbell

Nicolas Van der Werf with Dr. Willem Van der Werf & Dr. Alfredo Fabrega from the Arizona Transplant Associates team

Michael Doyen, American Liver Foundation CEO Lorraine Stiehl & Anne Chapski Doyen

Mayo Clinic attendees

The team from Phoenix Children’s