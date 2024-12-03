Visit HonorHealth

Dec. 3, 2024

‘An InspirED Evening’ Recognizes Incredible Arizona Education Leaders

Event Co-Chair Gonzalo de la Melena Jr., Luminary Award Honoree Jeff Guldner, Rich Nickel & John Fees

On October 30, 2024, Education Forward Arizona hosted its annual ‘An InspirED Evening’ fundraising event and education celebration at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The evening brought together community leaders, educators and advocates from across Arizona to celebrate collaboration and innovation in education, from early learning through postsecondary attainment.

Event Co-Chairs: Chris Camacho, Stacy Derstine & Gonzalo de la Melena Jr.

Honorees: Jeff Guldner | 2024 InspirED Luminary Honoree – First Things First, Elevate Ed AZ & Chicanos Por La Causa | North Star Honorees

Leading Sponsors: Helios Education Foundation, APS, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation & Arizona State University

Notable Moments: Two of the evening’s highlights included the presentation of the North Star Awards and the prestigious Luminary Award, which recognized individuals who have made exceptional contributions toward advancing Arizona’s educational goals. This year, Education Forward Arizona honored visionary leaders and transformative programs that are moving the needle on the Arizona Education Progress Meter and driving meaningful progress toward the state’s Achieve60AZ attainment goal.

Photos courtesy of Education Forward Arizona

Education Forward Arizona Alumni Scholars Dina de León, Brenda Ruby Mendez & Cordero Holmes
Vince Roig of Helios Education Foundation
Tracy Bame welcomes guests to the event
Stacy Derstine, Event Co-Chair
Shelley Watson
Steve Erickson
Melinda Morrison Gulick, CEO, First Things First – North Star Award Winner, with Teena Olszewski, Senior VP and Chief Administrative Officer, Education Forward Arizona and Rich Nickel
Honoree Melinda Morrison Gulick of First Things First accepting with Teena Olszewski & Rich Nickel of Education Forward Arizona
Honoree Alicia Nuñez of Chicanos Por La Causa with Diana B. Figueroa & Rich Nickel
Honoree Jennifer Mellor of Elevate Ed AZ with Dr. Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Ed.D. & Rich Nickel
Chris Camacho, Event Co-Chair
John Fees, Education Forward Arizona Chairman
The event centerpieces were donated by Lakeshore Learning Materials
Education Forward Arizona Team
