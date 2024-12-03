‘An InspirED Evening’ Recognizes Incredible Arizona Education Leaders
On October 30, 2024, Education Forward Arizona hosted its annual ‘An InspirED Evening’ fundraising event and education celebration at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. The evening brought together community leaders, educators and advocates from across Arizona to celebrate collaboration and innovation in education, from early learning through postsecondary attainment.
Event Co-Chairs: Chris Camacho, Stacy Derstine & Gonzalo de la Melena Jr.
Honorees: Jeff Guldner | 2024 InspirED Luminary Honoree – First Things First, Elevate Ed AZ & Chicanos Por La Causa | North Star Honorees
Leading Sponsors: Helios Education Foundation, APS, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation & Arizona State University
Notable Moments: Two of the evening’s highlights included the presentation of the North Star Awards and the prestigious Luminary Award, which recognized individuals who have made exceptional contributions toward advancing Arizona’s educational goals. This year, Education Forward Arizona honored visionary leaders and transformative programs that are moving the needle on the Arizona Education Progress Meter and driving meaningful progress toward the state’s Achieve60AZ attainment goal.
Photos courtesy of Education Forward Arizona