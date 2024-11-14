Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels Hosts Festive Gala in Support of Young Cancer Warriors
On October 18, 2024, supporters of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels gathered for the 12th Annual Night of Hope Gala. The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia was a beautiful setting for an evening filled with a silent auction, wine pull and raffles all in support of children fighting cancer and their families.
Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Korinne Grieger & Kiesha McFadden
Honorees: Gerald Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation – Marty J. Tallman Selfless Heart Award | Angie O’Brien – Jo Dirtadian Vounteer of the Year Award | Lacey Khor – Amanda Hope Compassion Award
Lead Sponsors: BD, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Lincoln Heritage & Stevens-Leinweber
Dollars Raised: $700,000+
Emcee: Vanessa Ramirez
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Notable Moments: The love was in the air for the little warriors supported by incredible programs and services offered by Amanda Hope. The live auction was fierce with the Old English Sheepdog puppy stealing the show. The winning bid was $16,000.
Photos courtesy of Neil Schwartz, Dante Labella & Mario Vega