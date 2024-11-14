Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels Hosts Festive Gala in Support of Young Cancer Warriors

Honoree Gerald Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation & Lorraine Tallman

On October 18, 2024, supporters of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels gathered for the 12th Annual Night of Hope Gala. The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia was a beautiful setting for an evening filled with a silent auction, wine pull and raffles all in support of children fighting cancer and their families.

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Korinne Grieger & Kiesha McFadden

Honorees: Gerald Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation – Marty J. Tallman Selfless Heart Award | Angie O’Brien – Jo Dirtadian Vounteer of the Year Award | Lacey Khor – Amanda Hope Compassion Award

Lead Sponsors: BD, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Lincoln Heritage & Stevens-Leinweber

Dollars Raised: $700,000+

Emcee: Vanessa Ramirez

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: The love was in the air for the little warriors supported by incredible programs and services offered by Amanda Hope. The live auction was fierce with the Old English Sheepdog puppy stealing the show. The winning bid was $16,000.

Photos courtesy of Neil Schwartz, Dante Labella & Mario Vega

The grand entrance

Jennifer & Michiel Schuitemaker

Billy & Hannah Laing

Charles Clancy, Joan-Dominique & Joan Clancy

Dr. Kevin & Kara Tulipana

Paddy & Angie O’Brien

Mary & Ed Purkiss

Honoree Lacey Khor

Auctioneer Kelee Lee Walton

The scene during the Live Auction

Emcee Vanessa Ramirez