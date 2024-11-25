Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

Nov. 25, 2024

A New Leaf Hosts 350 Community Members at ‘With One Voice’ Breakfast

Crystal Chesnut, Catherine Pieratt & Alyssa Robinson

On October 23, 2024, A New Leaf hosted the With One Voice Breakfast at The Farm at South Mountain, bringing together over 350 community members and raising $175,000 to support critical domestic violence programs and resources. The event featured a keynote address by Leslie Morgan Steiner, a New York Times bestselling author and advocate for domestic violence survivors. Leslie’s moving speech left the audience inspired and committed to action, as she shared profound insights into the complexities of overcoming abuse and emphasized the importance of community support.

Lead Sponsors: APS/Palo Verde Generating Station, MidFirst Bank, RAZA Development Fund

Dollars Raised:  $175,000

Emcee: Deanna Villanueva-Saucedo

Keynote Speaker: Leslie Morgan Steiner 

Notable Moments: A hands-on activity further united attendees, who assembled 280 Mindfulness Kits for survivors entering A New Leaf’s shelters. Each thoughtfully curated kit — complete with breathing bracelets, journals, and anxiety fidget tools — symbolizes a shared commitment to offering comfort and tangible healing resources for those embarking on their recovery journey.

Photo Credits: A New Leaf

NEED CAPTION
Board Member Michael Hutchinson & CEO Michael Hughes
NEED CAPTION
McCall Schnepf, Special Events Manager & Board Chair Tyler Abrahams
NEED CAPTION
Board Members Maribeth All & Sharon Stinard
ASU Alpha Chi Omega Girls
Keynote Speaker Leslie Morgan Steiner, McCall Schnepf & Joe Dulin, Chief Philanthropy Officer
Board Member Elizabeth Anne Hill, Kelly Blanner & April Worden, Marketing Committee Member
Leneya Perschka, Community Engagements Manager & Annette Sellers, Charitable Giving Advisor
Board Member Frank Bennett & Past Board Member Deborah Duvall
