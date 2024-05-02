30th Anniversary ‘Beach Ball’ for Phoenix Children’s Rocks with Celebrity DJs
Phoenix Children’s hosted its 30th Annual Beach Ball on March 23, at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was “Ibiza Nights” and celebrity DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed.
Presenting Sponsor: BHE Renewables
Event Co-Chairs: Michelle Tremblay & Corinne Barkan
Entertainment: DJs Pauly D & James Kennedy
Dollars Raised: Over $1 million
Notable Moments: Guests swapped black-tie gowns and tuxedos for resort wear in honor of the evening’s theme, “Ibiza Nights.” The Arizona Biltmore’s Spire Bar served as the backdrop for a night of music, delicious food and raising funds for children and families in need. Reality star DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed sets as attendees mingled and danced the night away.
Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons Photography