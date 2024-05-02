30th Anniversary ‘Beach Ball’ for Phoenix Children’s Rocks with Celebrity DJs

Phoenix Children’s hosted its 30th Annual Beach Ball on March 23, at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was “Ibiza Nights” and celebrity DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed.

Presenting Sponsor: BHE Renewables

Event Co-Chairs: Michelle Tremblay & Corinne Barkan

Entertainment: DJs Pauly D & James Kennedy

Dollars Raised: Over $1 million

Notable Moments: Guests swapped black-tie gowns and tuxedos for resort wear in honor of the evening’s theme, “Ibiza Nights.” The Arizona Biltmore’s Spire Bar served as the backdrop for a night of music, delicious food and raising funds for children and families in need. Reality star DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed sets as attendees mingled and danced the night away.

Jesse & Hannah Laizure

Halleh Landon, Jack Landon, Mo Ardebili, Grant Ardebili, Jacque Ardebili, Ali Ardebili, Kelly Schonaerts & Dana Ardebili

Corey Carney & Ali Eberts Tara & Daniel Allen

Jeff Guldner, Don & Ginger Brandt, Ashley Bunch & Onnalee Gettler

Courtney McConnell, Tessa Vincente, Caitlin Lindquist, Katherine Augustin, Kaitlyn Hunt & Annie Bruno

Sidney M. Smith & Susan Casper

Presenting Sponsor BHE

The team from Liberty Buick GMC

Beach Ball Planning Committee Jenny Goldman, Lissette Bell, Megan Detz, Whitney Stein, Joy Glasso, Nicole Pillor, Megan Kniskern, Michelle Tremblay, Corinne Barkan, Dana Ardebili & Hannah Lazure

DJ James Kennedy

DJ Pauly D