May 2, 2024

30th Anniversary ‘Beach Ball’ for Phoenix Children’s Rocks with Celebrity DJs

Event Co-Chairs Michelle Tremblay & Corinne Barkan

Phoenix Children’s hosted its 30th Annual Beach Ball on March 23, at the Arizona Biltmore. This year’s theme was “Ibiza Nights” and celebrity DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed.

Presenting Sponsor: BHE Renewables 

Event Co-Chairs: Michelle Tremblay & Corinne Barkan

Entertainment: DJs Pauly D & James Kennedy

Dollars Raised: Over $1 million

Notable Moments: Guests swapped black-tie gowns and tuxedos for resort wear in honor of the evening’s theme, “Ibiza Nights.” The Arizona Biltmore’s Spire Bar served as the backdrop for a night of music, delicious food and raising funds for children and families in need. Reality star DJs Pauly D and James Kennedy performed sets as attendees mingled and danced the night away. 

Photos courtesy of Dana Gibbons Photography

Jesse & Hannah Laizure
Halleh Landon, Jack Landon, Mo Ardebili, Grant Ardebili, Jacque Ardebili, Ali Ardebili, Kelly Schonaerts & Dana Ardebili
Corey Carney & Ali Eberts
Tara & Daniel Allen
Jeff Guldner, Don & Ginger Brandt, Ashley Bunch & Onnalee Gettler
Courtney McConnell, Tessa Vincente, Caitlin Lindquist, Katherine Augustin, Kaitlyn Hunt & Annie Bruno
Sidney M. Smith & Susan Casper
Presenting Sponsor BHE
The team from Liberty Buick GMC
Beach Ball Planning Committee Jenny Goldman, Lissette Bell, Megan Detz, Whitney Stein, Joy Glasso, Nicole Pillor, Megan Kniskern, Michelle Tremblay, Corinne Barkan, Dana Ardebili & Hannah Lazure
DJ James Kennedy
DJ Pauly D
The Scene

