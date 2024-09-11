UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona Awards Keys to Change $1.1M Grant

Funding will help bolster client services for unhoused Arizonans



UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona has awarded Keys to Change (formerly Human Services Campus) a $1.1 million grant to support, enhance and expand critical client services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.

The grant comes at a time when funding made available through COVID-19 emergency relief is decreasing or ending over the next fiscal year. Funds from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona will be used for intake and assessment, housing and behavioral health navigation, and housing referral.

Additionally, the funding helps with diversion, which focuses on reuniting people experiencing homelessness with family or friends to prevent the need to enter the homeless services system.

“UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona’s support to Keys to Change will help provide important services and social care resources to individuals experiencing homelessness, enabling them to access the resources they need to live healthier lives,” said Jean Kalbacher, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “We are proud to collaborate with Keys to Change to expand housing and social care resources to those in our community that need it most.”

Keys to Change CEO Amy Schwabenlender said, “The understanding and generosity shown by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona is tremendous. Their support will ensure our operations for the downtown Key Campus are readily accessible for unhoused individuals in Phoenix. We are grateful and inspired.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit keystochangeaz.org.



