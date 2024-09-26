The Great American Seed Up Returns to Phoenix

The Great American Seed Up, a one-of-a-kind, pop-up bulk seed-buying bazaar, is gearing up for its 10th annual event at North Phoenix Baptist Church the evening of Oct. 11 and during the day on Oct. 12.

This globally unique gathering offers attendees an immersive experience where they can physically interact with a diverse range of seeds, fostering a deeper connection with gardening and the planting process. GASU’s mission is to encourage seed-saving practices, ultimately building the local Arizona seed economy, leading to stronger crops, enhanced pest resistance and more flavorful produce.

“Do you know that our grocery stores only have a three-day food supply?” said The Great American Seed Up co-founder Greg Peterson. “And there may be only a couple of racks of seeds at the big box store. This event is about strengthening our local food system by teaching our community how to grow and save open-pollinated seeds.”

The event showcases a seed bazaar stocked with generous quantities of open-pollinated, non-GMO vegetable, wildflower, flower, grain and herb seed varieties at significantly discounted prices. The selection includes a continually expanding variety of seeds, with this year’s additions encompassing more vegetables (with a focus on tomatoes), grains, flowers and cover crops.

The Seed Up caters to all levels of seed enthusiasts, who can shop for seeds and network with fellow gardeners, seed librarians and backyard growers. All available seed varieties have been carefully chosen for their adaptability to hot, dry desert climates. Many of these seeds originate from the same sources as top seed companies but are offered at a fraction of the cost.

Pre-registered attendees gain online access to recorded seed-related classes and an array of presentations focused on the art and techniques of seed-saving. For those unable to attend in person, an online bulk seed purchasing platform, “Seed Up In a Box,” provides access to bulk amounts of the same selection available at the in-person event.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit greatamericanseedup.org.