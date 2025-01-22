Style Unlocked: London Calling

We’re a few weeks into 2025 — who’s ready to shop? If you like to wait for post-holiday sales to restock classic looks, it’s time to get busy.

Taking cues from European fashion houses is always a good idea, as they set the tone for leading trends and wearable styles season upon season. I recently returned from a trip across the pond and was inspired by local looks and some European brands — notably streetwear to bundle up with this time of year. I’ve gathered a few key pieces, some on sale, that ooze a certain je ne sais quoi to scoop up now and love forever. Cheerio!

The Chelsea Boot

Originating in England in the 1800s, the Chelsea Boot is a classic style that rules today. The boot, with its easy pull-on style, was designed for practicality and comfort, making it easy to ride and walk in back in the day. Generally made from smooth leather and typically black, today’s iterations vary in color, with heel heights ranging from flat to platform. Some designers embellish with signature touches along the way while still paying respect to the original Chelsea look.

Dr. Martens Heeled Chelsea Boot | $153.99

Stuart Weitzman Soho Chelsea Bootie | $390

The Tote

“Tote” comes from the English word “to carry,” and while the bag has been around for decades, it is currently having a moment. Totes are practical due to size, ease of use and generally being comfortable to shoulder. From casual to dressy, totes are used for work, travel and groceries. Versatility is the bag’s defining factor, while prices, materials and styles range as far and wide as the imagination will allow.

L.L. Bean Hunter Tote | $44.95

DeMELLIER LONDON The New York Tote | $670

The Scarf

There is nothing quite like a scarf to transform a look. Worn casually during the day or formally in the evening, a scarf is the ultimate accessory. From the beach to the office and everywhere in between, a scarf can dramatically change a look. Made from many materials, prints, textures and more, scarves add a layer of creative expression and are a must for any capsule wardrobe.

J.CREW Cashmere Wrap | $148

Burberry Silk Scarf | $520