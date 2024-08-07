STARS Announces New Executive Director

STARS (Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services) recently announced Claudia Chavez as its new executive director. Chavez has been a vital part of STARS since she joined the organization in 2011. She has held various roles, most recently serving as the director of operations.

“From a young age, I’ve always aspired to work in a profession that allowed me to serve others,” Chavez said. “When I redirected my focus towards my next professional step, I was similarly inspired by the Mission of STARS to help some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society. After I set foot in the doors of our Osborn location, the passion of the clients and employees resonated deeply with me. I was hired on as a direct support professional in our CommunityWorks program and have not looked back since.”

Under Chavez, STARS will aim to enhance the delivery and sustainability of its services while cultivating a leadership and cultural framework, driving long-term growth and community impact. Chavez is dedicated to fostering a work environment where trust, respect and collaboration are paramount.

“With Claudia, we see thought leadership. She understands the operations, programs and people of STARS,” said Vic Teeters, vice chair of STARS board of directors. “We expect that under Claudia’s leadership, STARS will continue to be synonymous with excellence in programs and services. As the needs of the IDD community change, we believe that Claudia will position STARS to anticipate those needs and be ready to respond.”

STARS’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities by providing exemplary programs with measurable outcomes that focus on individualized achievement, offering supplemental support for participant families while furthering the career development of STARS employees.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit starsaz.org.