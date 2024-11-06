Spread Joy, Shop Local

I recently had the pleasure of attending Mandy Holmes’s 9th Annual Holiday Gift Guide Showcase, featuring local products and gift ideas for the most challenging to give to.

The long-running event held this year at Chateau Luxe is one I never miss because the passion, talent and purpose surrounding every vendor renews my faith in humanity. Truly doing what they love, the collection of small business owners and their journeys is a palpable burst of positivity. With each showcase, I leave with a joyful pep in my step, counting down to the holidays while also questioning what I’m doing with my life. Kidding aside, the small business owners’ content vibes and confidence are as inspiring as their products and services, making holiday shopping easy and merry.

Did you know when you buy local, you are supporting your community by helping to circulate money back into your neighborhood, city and region? Shopping locally is also sustainable as less strain on the environment occurs due to reduced shipping, transportation and more. Additionally, making a connection with the creator, artist or retailer — typically the brainchild of whatever you are purchasing — is uber-cool!

Below are a few vendors that caught my eye for holiday gift-giving, but why stop there. Shopping local and supporting your community is a beautiful thing any time of year.

Pop’s Coffee

Coffee and espresso products sourced from fair trade sustainable farms, Pop’s Coffee mobile service for events and more includes beverage bars, espresso martini classes, coffee bars and custom options.

Naked Fig Soap

Launched in 2020, founder Madeline opened her artisan soap company to explore the scent-memory connection using soap, an everyday item to help people transform routines with intention. Using all-natural oils and toxin-free scents, her soap collections include geographical themed creations, modern designs and seasonal collections. The small business owner also hosts loofah-making workshops for those looking seeking a unique experience.

Jules Gissler Pet Portraits

Local artologist Jules Gissler’s whimsical and unique pet portraits are a gift for the ages. Her vibrant acrylic paintings, enhanced with ink and sequins, capture each pet’s personality with lively detail. Beyond pet portraits, Jules paints offbeat women, florals, desserts, landscapes, collages, and abstract pieces, all in her signature animated style.

Arcadia Tennis Shop

Three moms, bonded by their shared love of tennis, turned their friendship into a business venture, creating stylish, versatile clothing for active, on-the-go lifestyles. In 2021, they founded Arcadia Tennis Shop, a boutique offering polished, sporty apparel that transitions seamlessly from the court to the demands of a busy day. The shop features brands like L’Étoile, Lacoste, Greyson, Love Set Match and more.

Jacki Cohen Glass Art

Fused glass artist Jacki Cohen transforms everyday objects into innovative glass designs. Serving items, decorative pieces, home accessories and custom creations are the bulk of her functional art pieces. Cohen also allows clients to choose colors and design elements for wall hangings, installations and more.

A Kueens Touch Massage

Specializing in a range of therapeutic techniques designed to promote relaxation, pain relief and overall well-being, Emerald King, LMT, is a travel massage therapist offering an array of massage styles, reflexology, cupping and more. Catering to client needs, her passion for natural energy and anatomy promises a transformative experience.