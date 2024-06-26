Phoenix Children’s Receives $5M Gift

Phoenix Children’s announced that West Valley residents Jerry and Vickie Moyes donated $5 million to the hospital, a gift that will profoundly impact its ability to provide world-class pediatric care and support to countless young patients and families.

The Moyeses, who have lived in Arizona since 1966, are deeply committed to family and community service. Their family, comprising 10 adopted children, 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, places philanthropy at the forefront of their values.

When the couple discovered that Phoenix Children’s was constructing the Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, they recognized a chance to make a meaningful difference. In late 2023, they donated $5 million to Phoenix Children’s to bolster the health system’s initiatives aimed at providing accessible pediatric healthcare for families in the West Valley. With this substantial donation, the hospital will be able to enhance its programs, expand its services and invest in cutting-edge medical technologies to ensure that every patient receives the highest quality of care.

“We are profoundly grateful to Jerry and Vickie Moyes for their incredible generosity and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of children,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “Their donation will make a lasting impact in the lives of countless young patients and their families, providing them with hope, healing and support.”

“We want to do something that’s important and will benefit children’s causes for a long time,” said Jerry Moyes. “We drive by the new Phoenix Children’s Hospital that’s going in up there, and we’re very excited about supporting that. We’re excited to see the progress that will bring.”

In celebration of their generosity, their names will be permanently displayed on the new hospital’s exterior — a symbol of their enduring commitment to the health and well-being of the youngest members of their community.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.