Hear Her ROAR

The cat is out of the bag, and she’s fierce this fall. Faux leopard print is a fashion absolute this season — not that the look was ever out. The multi-pattern, versatile, consistently-in print has been on the fashion scene, according to some fashion reports, since the 1930s and is currently having a big moment. The appeal of wearing feline is its ability to transform an outfit and vibe like few prints can. Whether edgy, elegant or whimsical — when done right, leopard is as chic as it gets. Through texture, material and range in the print’s neutral color palette, a touch of leopard through footwear, clothing or accessories is an easy way to make a fashion-forward statement.

So why the latest resurgence? The appeal may be tied to the hot-minute trend, the “mob wife aesthetic” that recently played out on social media. The trend’s appeal was glamour, a lot of sass and a mix of bold by way of big coats, big hair and the more leopard, the better. This season, however, think less is more by subtly mixing the print into a day or evening look. Add a headband, ballet flat or bootie, a clutch, swimsuit, ONE clothing item, and you’ll be winning the fits. We gathered a variety of items priced from splurge to accessible to get you started.

Splurge

Leather Slide | Prada

$1,250

Smart Buys

Conditions Apply Elva Slip Midi Dress | Anthropologie

$128

*comes in standard, petite and plus sizes

Silk Leather Print Headband | Lele Sadoughi

$65

Steal

Leopard Pant Set | Fashion Nova

$19.98

*currently on sale