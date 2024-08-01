Visit NPD

Aug. 1, 2024

Foundation for Nonprofits Unveils Board Matching Tool

Foundation for Nonprofits, an organization dedicated to supporting nonprofits in the Valley through free consulting services, recently introduced an innovative board matching tool called The Queue.

Approximately 41% of nonprofit organizations have a hard time finding the right members for their boards. The Queue works as a centralized matchmaking tool – taking information from individuals looking to join a board, and matching it with nonprofits looking for new members.

A frequent challenge nonprofits face in finding quality board members, as noted by clients of Foundation for Nonprofits, is the restriction imposed by their own social networks. It would be nearly impossible for any individual or single organization to monitor who is interested and available to serve on a nonprofit board, as well as to identify those with the necessary skills, experience and background to support the nonprofit’s mission at any given moment.

Nonprofits and prospective board members fill out a form with short answer questions, outlining what they are looking for. Then, individuals are matched with organizations that share similar values and goals.

The portal to apply is now open for nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit foundationfornonprofits.org/the-queue

