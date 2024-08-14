Foothills Caring Corps Receives Grant from Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust

Grant will provide over 3,000 additional meals for homebound seniors and adults with disabilities

Foothills Caring Corps, a nonprofit based in Carefree, is pleased to announce a $35,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. The contribution will bolster the organization’s mobile meals program, enabling the delivery of over 3,000 additional meals to local homebound seniors and adults with disabilities.

“This investment from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust is truly impactful,” said Brent Downs, the executive director of Foothills Caring Corps. “It ensures that we can continue feeding those who are unable to purchase, prepare or access meals regularly due to mobility issues, vision limitations or other disabling conditions.”

The volunteer-based Foothills Caring Corps is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for elderly residents and adults with disabilities in the Northeast Valley. Its mission is to help recipients remain independent and in their homes. The mobile meals program is a critical component of this mission, addressing the nutritional needs of some of the community’s most vulnerable members.

“For more than 24 years, Foothills Caring Corps has helped older adults and persons with disabilities live fuller and more independent lives,” said Gene D’Adamo, president and CEO of the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. “By supporting their mobile meals program, Foothills Caring Corps is able to expand its reach and serve more homebound individuals in Phoenix.”

In addition to the mobile meals program, Foothills Caring Corps provides a variety of services, including transportation, minor home repairs, grocery shopping assistance, caregiver relief, a mobility loan closet, and pet therapy visits all aimed at supporting seniors and adults with disabilities in maintaining their independence.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit foothillscaringcorps.com.