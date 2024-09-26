Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

Sept. 26, 2024

Fall into Colors of the Season

Hello, autumn. Is it you? Unfortunately, the record heat we’re experiencing in the Valley does not track with the end of September. While we can’t do anything about the temps, perhaps we can cool you down with daydreams of rich colors and sweater weather better aligning with the calendar.

Imagine this: boots, maxi skirts, casual footwear, jackets and more filling your closet in dark chocolate, burgundy and olive green, exclaiming, FALL IS FINALLY HERE!

Earthy colors for cooler weather months will be hotter than Phoenix in September, and retailers are ready for it. If you’re looking for just one item you can repeatedly style through fall and winter, go with a jacket. Varying styles like barn, oversized blazers to trench coats in buttery faux or real leather, soft suede shackets (a blend of shirt and jacket) and tailored blazers will go with anything and everything.

For footwear, boots, boots and more boots. Sneakers are still in — go suede and you won’t go wrong.

We covered barrel jeans in a recent issue of The Knock. Mix the pant/jean style with texture and earthy colors and you’ll be set! We gathered some of our favorite “It’s fall, y’all” pieces below. Happy shopping!

Burgundy Leather Look Trench Coat

ASOS | $109

Olive Green Boot

STAUD | $495

Barn Jacket 

J.Crew | $248

Suede Sneaker

Golden Goose | $495 

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
