Cox Employees Raise Nearly $700K for Arizona Nonprofits

Cox employees raised a total of $698,500 this past year for Arizona nonprofits in the communities where Cox employees live and work.

The 10 percent increase from the previous year helped Cox employees fund 124 nonprofits with grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. The grants were given out to organizations based in Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Cochise counties.

This marks the 28th year that Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have raised funds to help those in need of vital services. Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees statewide have raised over $11 million and awarded grants to more than 1,900 local Arizona nonprofits.

Recipient organizations were focused on education, diversity, environment and sustainability programs. Most of the funds come from employee-driven fundraisers and donations by Cox employees and their families.

In Arizona, Cox generates nearly $5.5 billion in total economic impact annually and the 3,100 Arizona employees of Cox volunteered more than 51,000 hours each year in their communities.



For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cox.com.