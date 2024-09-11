Barrel Full of Fashion

There’s a new jean shape that’s “in” for fall and she’s special. The look is somewhat relaxed in an unconventional, edgy way. Love her or not, the barrel jean is a conversation starter and a look that is as polarizing as politics.

Visualize this, a somewhat high-waisted, fitted seat that progresses into a full or relaxed leg consisting of extra material in the mid-thigh for a bowed-out, balloon-like, curved effect — typically tapering near the calf. Often cropped, but not always, the barrel-leg jean, aptly named for its ample attributes — like a barrel — is the statement pant for fall and will hang around into spring according to style aficionados. The look can be flattering with a cropped or fitted top but the balance needs to be spot-on since the bottoms frankly, look odd if not set up for success.

Confused yet? We hear you, and you’re not alone! “Why not just wear a baggy jean and call it a day?” says most who see the style for the first time. One thing is for certain, opinions are strong for this style on both sides of the aisle. Most barrel jeans are modeled by slight, narrower body types and can look, admittedly, cool. However, the range of the barrel factor can vary, which we find encouraging. Don’t be shy to try. A slight balloon is a safe, entry-level move if you’re barrel curious. However, if you’re ready to turn it up and go full barrel, we salute you! Fashion after all, is an individual sport.

Here’s a look at various ready-to-wear barrel jeans to help you decide. To barrel or not to barrel — you’re the one “wearing the pants.”

Citizens of Humanity | $288

Free People | $148

Abercrombie & Fitch | $90

Alice + Olivia | $395

Madewell | $138