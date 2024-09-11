Arts for All

There is nothing abstract about the diverse art classes offered throughout the Valley. Whether you want to enhance your skills as an artist or embark on a creative journey and try something new, the Valley offers a vibrant arts and culture scene, including numerous opportunities to take advantage of quality art classes. And did we mention there are classes for the kiddos in your life as well? Check out the following to learn more:

Mesa Arts Center — Classes for adults and youth age 6+

Mesa Arts Center is an architecturally stunning, international award-winning facility located in the heart of downtown Mesa. Arizona’s largest arts center is home to four theaters, five art galleries and 14 art studios. Arts education classes in ceramics, glass, jewelry, fiber, metal sculpture and much more are offered for adults, along with a variety of classes for youth. mesaartscenter.com

Phoenix Center for the Arts — Classes for adults and youth age 6+

Phoenix Center for the Arts has art classes for adults and youth taught by professional teaching artists. Visual arts, performing arts, online and outdoor classes, as well as one- or two-day workshops and classes en español are offered. Classes take place at the student’s choice of location at either the Phoenix Center for the Arts in downtown Phoenix or the Thunderbird Arts Center in North Phoenix. phoenixcenterforthearts.org

Scottsdale Artists’ School — Classes for adults and youth age 6+

Scottsdale Artists’ School is located in a historic building in the heart of old town Scottsdale. The school offers weekly classes and workshops both in-person and online for everyone, from the beginner to the professional artist. Programs are taught by working professional artists who are also experienced instructors. Students can expect a wonderful experience, rich in the art and culture of the Southwest. scottsdaleartschool.org

Shemer Art Center — Classes for adults and youth age 6+

The Shemer Art Center provides a unique and inviting atmosphere to enjoy and learn about visual art through classes, lectures, workshops, exhibits and events. The center, housed in a historic 1920s building, celebrates creativity in a serene environment. Areas of instruction offered year-round by professional teaching artists include drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, fused glass, mixed media, photography and jewelry-making. shemerartcenter.org

Fuel your creative expression and have fun by connecting with these cultural hubs today!