Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation Receives Grant to Support Rapid Re-Housing Assistance

Photos courtesy of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation was recently awarded $150,000 by Mercy C.A.R.E.S., the community giving initiative of Mercy Care. The funding will support AFFCF’s rapid re-housing assistance for Arizona’s foster youth.

“This incredible, impactful gift will greatly uplift and empower AFFCF’s capacity to serve our state’s foster youth, ensuring children stay safe, sheltered and supported,” said Luis De La Cruz, president and CEO of AFFCF.

AFFCF’s Rapid Rehousing Program is a branch of Keys to Success, which serves foster youth aged 16-26. This age group often experiences difficulty finding stable housing upon aging out of the state’s foster care system, and are at risk of experiencing homelessness. Youth in foster care are unlikely to have developed a good credit or rental history to make acquiring steady housing easier. The Rapid Rehousing program is designed to reliably place youth in housing, allowing them to focus on education and career development to achieve self-reliance.

In 2023, the inaugural year of AFFCF’s Rapid Rehousing program, the nonprofit provided 126 youth with housing coaching and supportive services. 100% of these children maintained their housing, and 73 young adults avoided becoming homeless by receiving emergency rental assistance and other supportive services provided by AFFCF.

“Mercy Care is thrilled to provide Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation with a Community Reinvestment Grant. As an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all Arizonans, and particularly those who are underserved with complex health needs, we are happy to partner with AFFCF in making a positive impact on our community,” says Trisha Stuart, Mercy Care director of community relations.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit affcf.org.