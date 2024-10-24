Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Oct. 23, 2024

62 Days Till Christmas!

For most, it’s not quite time to deck the halls. However, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Pavilions Shopping Center in Scottsdale.

‘Tis the Season Christmas Superstore opened its winter wonderland retail space last week with inventory fit to cover the North Pole. The space quadrupled in size from 2023 and is filled with all things holiday, including Christmas décor, collectibles, accessories, displays and more.

“We are so excited to bring ‘Tis The Season back again for Christmas,” said Carolee Hoth, owner of ‘Tis the Season. “We have expanded to a 7,000-square-foot store, increased our inventory, and created 13 amazing custom-decorated Christmas trees.

“Our Santa and Nutcracker collection, tabletop items, ornaments, garlands, stems and sprays are of the highest quality that you will not find anywhere else but here in the Valley,” 

Trees can be purchased off the Superstore floor, and instillation service is available.

Undecorated trees, including a collection for small spaces, Mark Roberts collectibles, sleighs, pillows, candleholders and more are for sale — it’s a one-stop-shop to help cross off holiday decoration wish lists.

Focusing on collaboration, ‘Tis the Season works with customers to accommodate décor themes from whimsical to modern. Additionally, the retailer offers decorating classes featuring instruction from selecting ornaments and garlands to mastering the art of layering and balancing colors for home or workplace.

For those looking to enter their own holiday wonderland but don’t have the time to get crafty, decorating and instillation service are available.

Visit Tis the Season for more behind this Frontdoor.

Avatar photo

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
More in: Local Food & Fashion, News
Visit City of Hope billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

In Memory of Nancy Silver: Frontdoors Magazine Cover Story, April 2018

In Memory of Nancy Silver: Frontdoors Magazine Cover Story, April 2018

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

Back to Top