10 Questions With…Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele virtuoso

You’ve been playing ukulele since you were 4. How did your journey with the instrument start?

I first started learning basic chords from my mother. Immediately, I was hooked. My parents didn’t have to remind me to practice. In fact, they would have to take the ukulele away from me so that I would tend to my chores.

Your concerts are known for blending genres from classical to rock to jazz. How do you decide which songs to cover?

I don’t really know how that process works in my mind. I just trust my gut, I guess.

Your rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” became iconic. What was it about that song that made you want to reinterpret it?

George Harrison lived in Hawaii and loved the ukulele. I enjoy covering his songs because they seem to work very well on the ukulele. I’m actually working on a project arranging about a dozen George Harrison songs for the four-string instrument.

You’ve collaborated with artists like Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley and Bette Midler. Are there any dream collaborations you’re still hoping for?

There are so many! Too many to single out just a few.

Your upcoming concert in Scottsdale will have a holiday theme. How do you incorporate the Christmas spirit into your performance without losing your signature style?

I think the holiday spirit is a feeling that’s expressed beyond the lyrics and song titles. When children come to the shows, they bring the holiday cheer for all to enjoy. They are the true stars of the evening!

You’ve redefined the ukulele for many people. What is it about the instrument that continues to inspire you after all these years?

I love discovering how versatile the ukulele is. It is constantly surprising me.

What advice do you have for musicians looking to break boundaries themselves?

Don’t be afraid to try anything and everything within reason, always be true to yourself, and play with gratitude.

You’ve been on the road for many years. How do you stay connected to your roots in Hawaii while being such a global artist?

Traveling with the ukulele helps to keep me connected to my roots in Hawaii. Every time I have the opportunity to play it for people, I am reminded of home.

Do you have any holiday traditions or family plans once your tour wraps up?

I love cooking for my family. It doesn’t always turn out very good, and I usually leave a huge mess in the kitchen. I guess cleaning up together is our family tradition!

Is there anything you’d like readers to know about you or this show?

At the end of every show, I share a message to the kids in the audience: Live with passion. Find something you love doing, and don’t be afraid to work hard at it. Practice, study and, most of all, say NO to drugs. I’ve been drug-free my entire life. You don’t need it!

Jake Shimabukuro will perform on Dec. 7 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. For information and tickets, go to scottsdaleperformingarts.org.