Arizona Cardinals Commit to George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center through 2030

The Arizona Cardinals recently donated $50,000 as part of a multiyear commitment to support the historic George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center at 415 E. Grand Street in Phoenix.

The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, formerly the Phoenix Colored School, has been a leader in curating and advancing African American culture since 1926. With deep connections in the community, its nonprofit brings history, art, artists, events and communities together to support creativity, Black knowledge systems and restorative justice. In short, Carver honors and shares Arizona’s African American heritage, arts and culture through collecting, exhibiting, preserving and celebrating Black history and life, and that of culturally adjacent and allied Arizona communities.

The Cardinals hope this donation will encourage other professional sports teams and athletes, as well as college and university athletic departments, to join them in helping advance Carver, a National Historic Landmark (NHL) and a leading cultural convener in Arizona. Going forward, the Cardinals would also like to assist Carver in establishing an Arizona Black Athletes Sports Exhibit, and would love to see other professional and amateur sports entities help support this effort.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit carveraz.org.