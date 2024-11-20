Xavier Community Donates Over 600K Cans

Giving back to the community is a way of life for students at Xavier College Preparatory. Each year, Xavier students collectively donate over 30,000 hours to volunteer work and community service as part of the school’s Christian Service Program. Many of these efforts are student-led, sparked by a desire to make a difference.

Among Xavier’s longest-standing traditions is the National Honor Society’s annual Canned Food Drive, which began in the 1980s with an ambitious goal of collecting 10,000 cans for St. Vincent de Paul. Over the years, the initiative not only endured but flourished, breaking records with each passing year.

This year, the Xavier community donated over 600,000 cans to St. Vincent de Paul. In addition to the physical donations, they raised more than $60,000 in cash contributions to support the organization’s mission of serving those in need.

“Participating in this annual Xavier tradition for over 40 years is an opportunity I am forever grateful for,” said National Honor Society president Maryam Al Qaderi. “Seeing the impact and the passion of each Xavier student, faculty, staff and the entire community coming together to help give back and support St. Vincent De Paul is so inspiring. Every donation counts and makes a difference!”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit xcp.org.