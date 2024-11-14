USA Pickleball Serves Unveils New Pickleball Court at A New Leaf

Photos Courtesy A New Leaf

USA Pickleball and A New Leaf unveiled a new pickleball court, provided by Sport Court, at La Mesita Family Shelter on Wednesday.

USA Pickleball is the the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in the United States. The event, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a youth clinic and a donation of pickleball equipment, highlighted the mission of USA Pickleball Serves, the organization’s charitable arm, to support inclusive play, educational youth programming and court enhancements.

“We are thrilled to bring the joy of pickleball to A New Leaf’s community through USA Pickleball Serves,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “This new court and youth clinic serve as symbols of our commitment to youth empowerment, healthy lifestyles and something we hope will become a long-term resource for this community.”

In addition to the court dedication and clinic, Fortune Tires, the Official USA Pickleball Partner and Exclusive Tire Partner, donated 60 sets of brand-new tires, valued at $40,000, to residents of A New Leaf, which supports families experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.

“For most people, tires aren’t a luxury—they’re a necessity that provides critical mobility,” said Samuel Felberbaum, president of Fortune Tires. “This initiative goes beyond supplying tires; it’s about supporting A New Leaf’s mission to empower individuals and families as they work toward long-term stability and independence.”

USAP also donated pickleball paddles and Franklin balls to ensure ongoing opportunities for youth and families to stay active on the new courts.

“At A New Leaf, we are dedicated to creating opportunities that bring joy, stability and growth to families in our community, and this new pickleball court is a perfect example of that commitment,” said Michael Hughes, CEO of A New Leaf. “We are incredibly grateful to USA Pickleball and Fortune Tires for their generous support. This court and the resources provided by our partners will inspire healthy lifestyles, while also bringing families together in a way that strengthens our community.”

