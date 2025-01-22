Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Recognizes $117,000 Donation Supporting Survivors of Trafficking 

A $117,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice is helping to furnish apartments for survivors of human trafficking and their children at Phoenix Starfish Place, creating safe and welcoming spaces for families rebuilding their lives.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, City of Phoenix leaders, representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and community partners gathered to recognize this donation and partnership. The event included tours of the furnished apartments provided with Health Choice funding, and remarks from leaders including City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien, and Councilwoman Debra Stark.

Phoenix Starfish Place, in partnership with the City of Phoenix, provides safe housing and supportive services to female sex trafficking survivors and their minor children. Families can stay up to two years in one of the 15 units on the 1.8-acre property, which offers transitional housing and essential resources to help families regain stability and independence.

More than 3,000 women in Maricopa County are trafficked each year, with survivors often lacking access to safe housing and essential resources.

“These survivors deserve a fresh start,” Dr. Heather Carter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice CEO said. “Without basics like a safe, comfortable place to call home, it’s hard to focus on anything else, like staying healthy or keeping a job. It’s all connected. Our goal is to give back to these women and their families, break the cycle of exploitation, and inspire hope and health.”

