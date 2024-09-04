Grand Canyon Celebration of Art Begins Sept. 7

Grand Canyon Conservancy warmly invites you to the 16th Annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon National Park, a spectacular event taking place both in person and online from Sept. 7, 2024, to Jan. 20, 2025. This extraordinary celebration unites artists, collectors, park lovers, and art enthusiasts from around the world. This year, we proudly showcase the breathtaking work of 23 gifted artists from nine states, with all proceeds dedicated to establishing a new art and exhibition venue at the South Rim.

Imagine the awe-inspiring beauty of Grand Canyon serving as the canvas for these talented artists — from the soft, ethereal shadows of dawn to the radiant golden hues of sunset. The pieces created during this event perfectly capture the canyon’s timeless grandeur, offering a glimpse into its soul.

From Sept. 7-14, artists will bring their easels and brushes to the very edge of the South Rim, painting en plein air, immersed in the canyon’s majesty. Then, on Sunday, Sept. 15, the Exhibit and Sale will open to the public at the historic Kolb Studio, featuring the stunning works of these participating artists. This showcase will continue both in person and online through Jan. 20, 2025, allowing art lovers ample time to acquire these unique and inspired creations. The online sales gallery will launch during the week of Sept. 16 at grandcanyon.org/store.

Seize this opportunity to bring a piece of Grand Canyon into your home, a lasting reminder of your deep connection to this magnificent natural wonder. For more information, please visit grandcanyon.org/coa.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors:

Kaibab Sponsors:

Jeanne and Nigel Finney

Lisa Spragens

Coconino Sponsors:

Terri Kline

Margaret T. Morris Foundation

Picerne Fine Art Collection Courtesy of Doreen, David, and Danielle Picerne

Mark and Amy Schiavoni

Stephen and Elizabeth Watson

Vishnu Sponsors:

Teresa Gavigan and Larry Besnoff

Andrew and Pamela Kerr

Loven Contracting

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our members fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires generations of park champions to cherish and support the natural and cultural wonder of Grand Canyon. For more information, visit grandcanyon.org.