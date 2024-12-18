A Season of Unity and Hope

A year-end letter from Paul Mulligan, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Community Services

As I reflect on my 10 years of service with Catholic Charities, I am continually reminded of two things: the incredible resilience of people even in the most adverse circumstances, and the power of community to heal and uplift. In our work, one of the greatest privileges is witnessing the transformation of individuals as they navigate some of life’s most difficult struggles — and emerge stronger and ready to start anew.

For many, this would not be possible without a compassionate community to walk alongside them. It’s heartwarming to see people come together to bring love, support and hope to our most vulnerable neighbors. This holiday season is a wonderful time to reflect on how we are stronger together than we could ever be on our own, and in that reflection, work in solidarity to make a profound impact on the lives of those in need right here in Arizona.

No matter your faith or religious traditions, I pray the light of the Christ Child may fill your heart with peace and joy. May unity and generosity inspire us all to continue sharing God’s blessings with those around us.

In faith and gratitude,

Paul Mulligan

President and CEO, Catholic Charities Community Services