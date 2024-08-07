The kids are back to school, Halloween merch is on store shelves, the calendar is creeping closer to fall — how can life be back to full throttle while temps are off the charts and our spirit is screaming, “It still feels like summer!”

Surviving the next few months is possible. Most of us have done it before and we eventually end up on the side of glorious weather for a solid six-month stretch.

Mixing up weekends with a road trip getaway is an instant remedy for the shoulder season blues, and Northeastern Arizona is the perfect destination.

Approximately a four-hour drive from Phoenix, Page, Arizona, and the surrounding area is rich with desert beauty and best known for famed Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. But, there’s more. Antelope Point Marina at Lake Powell is a dynamic place to start, whether you’re looking for family adventure or a romantic couples experience. The Marina is situated at Lake Powell and offers a unique way to see Page and key points of interest. Water rentals are plentiful and offer lodging options with houseboats while daytime water sport activities are possible due to the myriad of equipment for rent, including kayaks, wave-runners, pontoons and fishing boats.

Exploring Antelope Canyon by boat versus walking through the slot canyon is a good move while summer temps are still soaring, providing a cool and unique perspective on the slot canyon beauty. Small boat tours range in price, starting at approximately $200 for two hours — some excursions include photography and views of Glen Canyon Dam.

If Zen-style connection with nature is more your speed, there’s a tranquil grounding meditation practice led by a master of Sabuku Doppuri Meditation, a practice involving deep desert immersion, natural energies and vibration. Meditation Tea Ceremony is also offered by House of 7 Questions, entailing a guided experience involving tea and plants that play a role in grounding and connecting with nature. The Meditation Tea Ceremony concludes with a sound bath, providing the ultimate in relaxation — blending adventure and wellness amid slot canyon country.