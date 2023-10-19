Kelley’s Holiday Crepes

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

¾ C milk

½ C all-purpose flour

2 T unsalted butter melted, plus more for the pan

1 T granulated sugar

¼ tsp. salt

Lemon juice for serving

Granulated sugar for serving

Directions:

1. In a large measuring cup or bowl with a pouring spout, whisk the eggs with the milk. Add the flour, sugar and salt, and whisk until smooth. Mix in the melted butter. Cover and allow to rest in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet (at least 9”) over medium-low heat. Melt about ½ T of unsalted butter and distribute evenly throughout the pan.

3. Pour ¼ C batter into the center of the pan. Swirl the pan, tilting to distribute the batter all the way to the sides.

4. Cook the first side for 60-90 seconds until lightly browned. Gently slide a spatula under the edges of the crepe to flip.

5. Cook an additional 45-60 seconds until cooked through and browned.

6. Repeat with the remaining batter. Between crepes, add more dabs of butter as needed.

7. To serve, add 1 T lemon juice and 1 T sugar onto half the crepe. Fold the plain half of the crepe over the filling and fold again so it is in quarters.