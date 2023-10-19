Erin’s Creamy Mexican Chicken Casserole

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

1 T butter

3 lbs. cooked chicken, boned and diced (You can also use rotisserie chicken)

1 lb. cheddar cheese, shredded

2 10.5 oz cans cream of mushroom soup

2 C sour cream

1 4-oz can green chilies, chopped

12 corn tortillas

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Sauté chopped onion in butter until the onion is cooked through and translucent.

3. Combine with chicken, 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom soup, sour cream and green chilies; mix well.

4. Place half of the tortillas in a greased 13×9 baking dish.

5. Top with half of the chicken mixture. Repeat layers. Sprinkle the remaining 1 C cheese over the top.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.

Serves: 10-12 guests