Visit Drewett Works

May 3, 2022

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Becky Jackson, president & CEO of Becky Jackson, LLC

“Is your nonprofit ready to go to the next level?

“Sometimes a fresh set of eyes and an independent assessment will open that opportunity. A nonprofit Pivot Assessment is a customized tool that will identify the gaps and tell you and your team where your organization is right now.

“Once the gaps are identified, through a discovery process, a work plan is created to address and successfully turn those gaps into accomplishments so you can decide where you want to go to reach that next level of success.”

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Frontdoors Magazine, Magazine, Nonprofit Pros
Visit Valley Leadership Catalyze

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top