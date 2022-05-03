Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson
Becky Jackson, president & CEO of Becky Jackson, LLC
“Is your nonprofit ready to go to the next level?
“Sometimes a fresh set of eyes and an independent assessment will open that opportunity. A nonprofit Pivot Assessment is a customized tool that will identify the gaps and tell you and your team where your organization is right now.
“Once the gaps are identified, through a discovery process, a work plan is created to address and successfully turn those gaps into accomplishments so you can decide where you want to go to reach that next level of success.”
