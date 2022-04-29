Next Doors: A Splash of Hope

On Oct. 14, 2015, he went out for the first time to help someone by giving them a T-shirt and a letter. “I had no thought that I would start a nonprofit — it was just something I wanted to do,” Thornton said.

The first person Thornton helped started crying on the spot. It turns out the person’s clothes had been stolen a week prior. “I couldn’t grasp that there was someone here in Phoenix, Arizona, that went a week without a T-shirt,” Thornton said.

The next time he went out, Thornton took socks as well. Then underwear. Then hygiene kits. He started to give out armfuls of supplies to people he met on the streets. But there was still a need not addressed.

“In those conversations, I would always ask them, ‘What is something you really need?’” Thornton said. “And they kept saying, ‘I could really use a shower.’”

That’s how Cloud Covered Streets, now a full-fledged nonprofit, was born. Thornton — now its executive director — decided to build a mobile shower unit with laundry capabilities to help people clean up and give them a sense of being. It was a process that took a few years to execute, but they finally were able to convert a cargo trailer into a mobile unit and hit the streets for the first time in August 2020.

Now they go out three times a week. Services have expanded to include serving food, giving haircuts, helping with basic care and hygiene and just helping individuals experiencing homelessness feel better about themselves.