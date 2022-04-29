10 Questions With…Sandy Magruder

Philanthropist and community champion

Your family is well known for giving. Why is giving back so important to you?

We have been very blessed and feel that “to whom much is given, much should be required.”

Do you have a favorite memory of family philanthropy?

The year I agreed to chair the Heart Ball, I asked my daughters and sons-in-law how they felt about it because it is a huge job and takes away from the family. All of them were so supportive with their time and treasures.

As a grandmother, do you have advice for ways to get the next generation involved with philanthropy?

It is so important to start when they are very young, so they can realize how good it feels to help someone else. Start those habits early!

What philanthropic projects are you working on these days?

I’m currently working on the Ladies of the Court Legacy Luncheon for the O’Connor Institute, honoring the distinguished legacy of the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court. And always the Barrow Women’s Board because we are so blessed to have Barrow here in our Valley.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I love to read and am trying to improve my golf game!

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Since I hardly cook anymore, we have a lot of favorites! Hillstone, Tarbell’s and Chelsea’s Kitchen are all about two minutes from our home.

Favorite place to shop?

We are so blessed to have great shopping in our Valley. I love Neiman Marcus and Saks because they are both so generous in donating and helping our community.

Favorite trip?

When our six grandchildren turned 11 or 12, we took each one on a trip. Just the three of us, and every trip was very special. I can’t wait for COVID to get over so we can travel again.

Do you have a secret talent?

Organizing things!

What would Frontdoors readers be surprised to learn about you?

I grew up on a ranch in western Colorado and went to a one-room school for eight grades.