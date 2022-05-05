Valleywise ‘Bridge to Hope’ Luncheon features Incredible Story of Valleywise Physician
The Event: A Bridge to Hope Women’s Luncheon
The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation
Event Date: April 12, 2022
Location: Omni Montelucia Resort
Presenting Sponsors: Epic, Henry+Horne, Stifel, Vanir, Blue Cottage, NNR & Vizient
Honoree: Dr. Nathan Delafield
Event Chair: Elyse Bertram
Emcee: Karie Dozer
Notable Moments: Dr. Nathan Delafield, an internal medicine physician at Valleywise Health, shared his personal and professional story of resilience, passion and purpose. He grew up homeless, then in the foster care system, yet persevered to get a great education. He told the audience that his goal is to now make an impact in the community where he grew up, one patient at a time.
Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation
