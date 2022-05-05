Valleywise ‘Bridge to Hope’ Luncheon features Incredible Story of Valleywise Physician

The Event: A Bridge to Hope Women’s Luncheon

The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation

Event Date: April 12, 2022

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort

Presenting Sponsors: Epic, Henry+Horne, Stifel, Vanir, Blue Cottage, NNR & Vizient

Honoree: Dr. Nathan Delafield

Event Chair: Elyse Bertram

Emcee: Karie Dozer

Notable Moments: Dr. Nathan Delafield, an internal medicine physician at Valleywise Health, shared his personal and professional story of resilience, passion and purpose. He grew up homeless, then in the foster care system, yet persevered to get a great education. He told the audience that his goal is to now make an impact in the community where he grew up, one patient at a time.

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation

Cheryl Weathers, Doris Greenway & Maria Humphries

Delia Mangold, Joyce Graham, Ivy Guarise & Mary Lee DeCoster

Rachel Stewart, Kristen Sandquist, Kathryn Jackson, Teri Nisser, Sandy Beutler & Rena Cruse

Shellie & Ashleigh Barros

Mary Rose Wilcox, Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board Chairman

Brooke Wilson, Natalie Rinehart, Michelle Buxbaum, Kristen McReynolds, Kate Murphy, Rani Basten, Amy Scott & Jill Pierce