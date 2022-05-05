Visit Valley Leadership Catalyze

May 5, 2022

Valleywise ‘Bridge to Hope’ Luncheon features Incredible Story of Valleywise Physician

Dr. Nathan Delafield, Elyse Bertram, Kate Fassett, Karie Dozer & Nate Lowrie

The Event: A Bridge to Hope Women’s Luncheon

The Cause: Valleywise Health Foundation

Event Date: April 12, 2022

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort

Presenting Sponsors: Epic, Henry+Horne, Stifel, Vanir, Blue Cottage, NNR & Vizient

Honoree: Dr. Nathan Delafield

Event Chair: Elyse Bertram

Emcee: Karie Dozer

Notable Moments: Dr. Nathan Delafield, an internal medicine physician at Valleywise Health, shared his personal and professional story of resilience, passion and purpose. He grew up homeless, then in the foster care system, yet persevered to get a great education. He told the audience that his goal is to now make an impact in the community where he grew up, one patient at a time. 

Photos courtesy of Valleywise Health Foundation

Cheryl Weathers, Doris Greenway & Maria Humphries
Delia Mangold, Joyce Graham, Ivy Guarise & Mary Lee DeCoster
Rachel Stewart, Kristen Sandquist, Kathryn Jackson, Teri Nisser, Sandy Beutler & Rena Cruse
Shellie & Ashleigh Barros
Mary Rose Wilcox, Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board Chairman
Brooke Wilson, Natalie Rinehart, Michelle Buxbaum, Kristen McReynolds, Kate Murphy, Rani Basten, Amy Scott & Jill Pierce
Sara Rosenberg, Shireen Eddleblute, Julie Dunning, Donna Cleinman, Anessa Alderman, Jennifer Whittington, Tracy Smith, Elyse Bertram, Amy Pickett, Shari Miller, Colleen Peterson, Dani Christakos, Stephanie Helsten & Jenny Jorgensen

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Uncategorized
Visit Arizona Theater Company Justice

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top