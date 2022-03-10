‘Imagine’ Themed Breakfast Shines a Light on Mentoring Success for New Pathways for Youth
The Event: “Imagine What We Can Do Now” Annual Breakfast
The Cause: New Pathways for Youth
Event Date: March 1, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Matching Gift Sponsors: Burton Family Foundation, Charlie & Jana Sample, Ed & Emily Lesser, John & Kathleen Graham, Karen Johnson and Richard & Elizabeth Burns
Dollars Raised: $450,000
Notable Moments: The touching program featured four incredible young mentees and their mentors who boldly shared their stories about how they found New Pathways, their journeys together once they were matched up through the program and what the future looks like thanks to the support they have received. It was a morning of hope, inspiration and gratitude for all who attended and experienced what a difference mentoring can make in a young person’s life.
Photos courtesy of New Pathways for Youth