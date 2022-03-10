Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

March 10, 2022

‘Imagine’ Themed Breakfast Shines a Light on Mentoring Success for New Pathways for Youth

Miguel Medrano, Christie Vezolles, Aaron Lieberman & Junelle Cavero Harnal

The Event: “Imagine What We Can Do Now” Annual Breakfast

The Cause: New Pathways for Youth

Event Date: March 1, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe 

Matching Gift Sponsors: Burton Family Foundation, Charlie & Jana Sample, Ed & Emily Lesser, John & Kathleen Graham, Karen Johnson and Richard & Elizabeth Burns

Dollars Raised: $450,000

Notable Moments: The touching program featured four incredible young mentees and their mentors who boldly shared their stories about how they found New Pathways, their journeys together once they were matched up through the program and what the future looks like thanks to the support they have received. It was a morning of hope, inspiration and gratitude for all who attended and experienced what a difference mentoring can make in a young person’s life.    

Photos courtesy of New Pathways for Youth

Liliana Rodriguez, Veronica Aguilar, Vanessa Pablo-Jones & Sandy Martinez of the Young & Empowered Women’s Association
NPFY Volunteers — Angelina Stevenson, Cherry Collins, Rhiannon Miles & Erin Cravens
Bryana Solis & her mentor, Briana Clark
Alejandra Alvarado & her mentor, Zoe Feinstein

