Phoenix Fashion Week Returns, Names ‘Designer of the Year’

The Southwest’s leading fashion industry event was presented at a new, outdoor venue after a two-year hiatus on April 15 and 16. Phoenix Fashion Week 2022 included several runway shows, a model of the year contest and the announcement of Norma Baker Flying Horse, designer of Red Berry Woman, as Designer of the Year to close out the Saturday evening shows.

Led by executive director of Phoenix Fashion Week, Brian Hill, four designers from around the nation were hand-selected to launch their collections at the event this year. “Phoenix Fashion Week continues to be the launching pad for international brands looking to succeed long-term in the fashion industry,” said Hill.

The grand lawn at Chateau Luxe in North Phoenix served as the event host and VIP ticket holders were treated to pre-show catering by Chef Will Turner under the canopy of lights. This year’s featured designers were Svetik Haute Couture, Adea, Angela Johnson for FABRIC, Emuleos, House of Donaldson, Elevee Lifestyle, Sunlight Lover, House of Mae Noir, Senti Designs, Red Berry Woman, Chinese Laundry, Couture Prince, Eli Madi, For the Stars Fashion House and Angelo Estera. The Model of the Year honors went to Joseph Morris and Aisha Kamara, which includes representation by Agency Arizona.

The organization was thankful for support from several presenting sponsors, including Sanderson Lincoln Black Label, Kornit Digital, Welcome to Arizona, FABRIC Fashion Incubator, Chinese Laundry, Fabulous Arizona, Inflect Digital, Fair La Fete Champagne, Peroni USA, TONI&GUY, Goodwill of Arizona, Arizona Department of Education and Adler Public Relations.

Photography courtesy of James Almanza (runway) & Scott Hall (red carpet)

Fashion by Elie Madi, Kuwait

Fashion by For the Stars Fashion House, Los Angeles

Fashion by Angelo Estera, Dubai

Runway Look from Red Berry Woman

The Red Berry Woman runway show included two stunning Native American dancers

Models of the Year Joseph Morris and Aisha Kamara

Norma Baker Flying Horse of Red Berry Woman wins Designer of the Year