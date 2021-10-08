Bubbly Blonde Recommends: Best Buys for Fall

When temperatures begin to drop and the air gets crisp, Phoenicians know fall is finally here. That means it’s time to think about adding a fresh fashion piece (or two!) to your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to splurge on a fabulous maxi dress or an affordable chic accessory, consider these beautiful fall finds from our local boutiques.

BIG BUCKS BUT WORTH IT

Amy Atelier

Hayley Menzies Forever Portobello Silk Max Shirt Dress, $665

As far as I’m concerned, this season’s must-have wardrobe addition is a signature print maxi shirt dress. Choose this 100-percent silk crepe de chine frock with a relaxed fit, full-length sleeves and buttoned cuffs for a look that is both romantic and refined. I suggest pairing it with black booties or loafers, then adding a pair of simple gold earrings. With this sophisticated look, you will be good to go … just about anywhere!

BUY IT NOW

Roka Boutique

Crisp Felt Fedora by San Diego Hat Company, $89

Any outfit instantly looks cooler when you top it off with a wide-brim hat. With its rich cream color, this hat is perfect for fall and will complement any outfit beautifully. It has a four-inch stiff brim, an adjustable drawstring inside and a light taupe band around the hat (with a tassel). I suggest pairing it with a great pair of jeans, a darling sweater and booties.

BRILLIANT BUY

Alixandra Collections

Billini Riana Shoulder Bag, $55

Elevate your fall look affordably with the Rianna shoulder bag. This classic style translates to a modern-day accessory with its sophisticated touch of crocodile embossing. The Rianna can be worn every day as a shoulder bag or carried as a chic evening clutch. It’s very functional with two interior compartments and a secure zip-top closure with gold hardware.