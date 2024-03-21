Xico Hosts Stunning & Most Successful Art Auction to Date

Xico held its 36th Annual Dinner & Art Auction on February 24, 2024, at Warehouse215 in Downtown Phoenix. The generous purchase of art at the event each year has played a pivotal role in advancing Xico’s mission to promote and sustain Latino and Indigenous culture through art, as well as to serve and elevate Latino and Indigenous artists.

Premier Sponsor: Bank of America

Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award Recipient: Ruben Alvarez

Dollars Raised: $446,600

Notable Moments: The success of the night far surpassed Xico’s expectations, with over 550 attendees and an astounding fundraising achievement – marking the organization’s most successful event to date. Ruben E. Alvarez is the 2024 honoree of the prestigious Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award. Ruben is a longtime and highly valued supporter of the local and national arts community. His contributions of time and money have gone a long way to building thriving arts appreciation and participation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. The night capped off with an incredible live-auction, featuring more than 50 works of art by Xico artists.

Photos courtesy of Isaac Torres & Vince Dwyer

Milena & Tony Astorga

Paul & Flo Eckstein, 2023 Virginia E. Cárdenas Honorees

Lisa Urias & David Colby

Bob Booker & Angelica Martinez

Michael Alarid & Michelle Guina Alarid

Laura Franco French & Caroline Lynch

Jane & Vince Roig, Mayor Kate Gallego & Paul J. Luna

Ana Tello, Jeremy Mikolajczak, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson

Brandie & Dominic Orozco, Stephanie & Joel Navarro, Jerrica & Xavier Gutierrez, Lydia & Mik Love with Adaliz Gimenez & Desirae Outcalt

José A. Cárdenas