Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

March 21, 2024

Xico Hosts Stunning & Most Successful Art Auction to Date

Michelle Guina Alarid, Ruben Alvarez & Donna Valdés

Xico held its 36th Annual Dinner & Art Auction on February 24, 2024, at Warehouse215 in Downtown Phoenix. The generous purchase of art at the event each year has played a pivotal role in advancing Xico’s mission to promote and sustain Latino and Indigenous culture through art, as well as to serve and elevate Latino and Indigenous artists.

Premier Sponsor: Bank of America

Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award Recipient: Ruben Alvarez

Dollars Raised: $446,600

Notable Moments: The success of the night far surpassed Xico’s expectations, with over 550 attendees and an astounding fundraising achievement – marking the organization’s most successful event to date. Ruben E. Alvarez is the 2024 honoree of the prestigious Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award.  Ruben is a longtime and highly valued supporter of the local and national arts community. His contributions of time and money have gone a long way to building thriving arts appreciation and participation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. The night capped off with an incredible live-auction, featuring more than 50 works of art by Xico artists. 

Photos courtesy of Isaac Torres & Vince Dwyer

Milena & Tony Astorga
Paul & Flo Eckstein, 2023 Virginia E. Cárdenas Honorees 
Lisa Urias & David Colby
Bob Booker & Angelica Martinez
Michael Alarid & Michelle Guina Alarid
Laura Franco French & Caroline Lynch
Jane & Vince Roig, Mayor Kate Gallego & Paul J. Luna
Ana Tello, Jeremy Mikolajczak, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson 
Brandie & Dominic Orozco, Stephanie & Joel Navarro, Jerrica & Xavier Gutierrez, Lydia & Mik Love with Adaliz Gimenez & Desirae Outcalt
José A. Cárdenas
Painting by Loretta Tedeschi-Cuoco, “Remember Me”
Painting by Obdulia Meza Hedge, Live Painting
Painting by Cora Quiroz, “Nomad”
Some of the fabulous art for auction!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit The Village

From Frontdoors Magazine

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Charity Spotlight: ‘With Arouet, I Know I Matter’

Hot Designer Collab = Cool Looks for the Coyotes

Hot Designer Collab = Cool Looks for the Coyotes

A 2<sup>nd</sup> Act: From Student to Teacher

A 2nd Act: From Student to Teacher

Next Doors: The Importance of Being Present

Next Doors: The Importance of Being Present

Back to Top