Xico Hosts Stunning & Most Successful Art Auction to Date
Xico held its 36th Annual Dinner & Art Auction on February 24, 2024, at Warehouse215 in Downtown Phoenix. The generous purchase of art at the event each year has played a pivotal role in advancing Xico’s mission to promote and sustain Latino and Indigenous culture through art, as well as to serve and elevate Latino and Indigenous artists.
Premier Sponsor: Bank of America
Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award Recipient: Ruben Alvarez
Dollars Raised: $446,600
Notable Moments: The success of the night far surpassed Xico’s expectations, with over 550 attendees and an astounding fundraising achievement – marking the organization’s most successful event to date. Ruben E. Alvarez is the 2024 honoree of the prestigious Virginia E. Cárdenas Arts Advocate Award. Ruben is a longtime and highly valued supporter of the local and national arts community. His contributions of time and money have gone a long way to building thriving arts appreciation and participation opportunities for everyone to enjoy. The night capped off with an incredible live-auction, featuring more than 50 works of art by Xico artists.
Photos courtesy of Isaac Torres & Vince Dwyer